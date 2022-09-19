Wilmlington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. Fall will officially arrive with the autumnal equinox at 9:03 p.m. Thursday and, as if on cue, a cold front will bluster in just after. Ahead of the front, summer will go out with mild upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday night and sunny, sizzling afternoon high temperatures from the lower to middle 90s Thursday. After the front passes, Friday and Saturday will have highs in the noticeably cooler middle 70s to lower 80s. And make sure you have a sweatshirt ready to go for a couple of brisk, crisp, and autumnal mornings Friday and Saturday!

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO