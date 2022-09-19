ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmlington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Cape Fear Academy volleyball team will have a game with Wilmington Christian Academy on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Cape Fear Academy
Wilmington Christian Academy
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: sharp cold front to start fall, tropics to remain very active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. Fall will officially arrive with the autumnal equinox at 9:03 p.m. Thursday and, as if on cue, a cold front will bluster in just after. Ahead of the front, summer will go out with mild upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday night and sunny, sizzling afternoon high temperatures from the lower to middle 90s Thursday. After the front passes, Friday and Saturday will have highs in the noticeably cooler middle 70s to lower 80s. And make sure you have a sweatshirt ready to go for a couple of brisk, crisp, and autumnal mornings Friday and Saturday!
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Education
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
matadornetwork.com

8 Reasons To Visit Wilmington, NC—for the First or the Tenth Time

Right now is the ideal time to fall in love with Wilmington and its island beaches — or, for return visitors, to uncover all that’s new since you were last in town. If mild weather and the open seashore aren’t enough to tempt you, turn your eye to the festivals, fairs, flotillas, and fall happenings that are sure to reveal the magic of the area. Pack a bag and get ready for a trip that’ll have your social feeds — and your body and mind — flooded with likes and loves.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Part III: Two high-profile CFCC resignees discuss their reasons for leaving

Two directors of CFCC’s prized programs recently resigned last spring: Chip Munna, program director over emergency medical services (EMS), and Carolyn McCormick, program director over nursing. Note: This is the second part of a series of investigative reports on Cape Fear Community College. Stay tuned for additional installments throughout...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – There will not be a Cape Fear Fair & Expo this year, organizers announced Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired. “Cape Fear Fair is actively looking for...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#The Cape Fear Academy
WITN

Two fish kills reported around or along New River in Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fish kills have been reported in Sneads Ferry in the past week. The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch says that the first one was on Sept. 13th, when a citizen reported seeing dead fish of all sizes in Everett Lake, in the Chadwick Stores neighborhood of the community. The neighborhood is found along the Fullard Creek at the mouth of the New River.
SNEADS FERRY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC

2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: late summer sizzles, Fiona intensifies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast features toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Middle 80s are average for this portion of September.
ENVIRONMENT
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville fire chief suspended

Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau has been suspended pending an internal investigation, City Manager Darren Currie confirmed in a Wednesday email to The News Reporter. “Once the investigation is complete,” Currie said, “a decision will be rendered on the matter.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after late-night Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is moving again after a crash Tuesday night caused a road blockage in Southport. The accident happened along Highway 211, causing damage to traffic lights. Downed power lines closed the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street until around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Newly installed Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A device used to save lives in Oak Island was stolen on Monday. According to Oak Island Police, the Water Safety Station located at SE 69th street was vandalized and stolen. It was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The town of Oak Island...
OAK ISLAND, NC
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy