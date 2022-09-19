Norfolk, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk.
The Booker T. Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Booker T. Washington High School
Granby High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Norview High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Norview High School
Maury High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Booker T. Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Booker T. Washington High School
Granby High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball
The Norview High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Norview High School
Maury High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball
