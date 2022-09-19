Falmouth, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Falmouth.
The Barnstable High School volleyball team will have a game with Falmouth High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Barnstable High School volleyball team will have a game with Falmouth High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
