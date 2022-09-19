ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Davie, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Davie.

The Highlands Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with David Posnack Jewish Day School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Highlands Christian Academy
David Posnack Jewish Day School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball

The Highlands Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with David Posnack Jewish Day School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Highlands Christian Academy
David Posnack Jewish Day School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Community Policy