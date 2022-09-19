Stratford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

I know I have no dog in the fight over the closing of the Norwalk Courthouse, as I do not live in Norwalk any longer. But as a Connecticut Taxpayer and former elected official, I have never seen a more bureaucratic release than the one issued by Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III. The Courthouse is not closing but no cases will be heard there. Then the clarifications, he really did not order the Courthouse closed, etc. etc. The reason for the move is to solve the decencies of the operations in the Stamford Court House. Well. If things are not right in Stamford, then he must assume the responsibility for its failures, as he is the person in charge.

NORWALK, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO