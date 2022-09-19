Baltimore, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 12 high school 🏐 games in Baltimore.
The Mount de Sales Academy volleyball team will have a game with Catonsville High School on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
The SEED School of Maryland volleyball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Eastern Technical High School volleyball team will have a game with Parkville High School on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Towson High School volleyball team will have a game with Bryn Mawr School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Towson High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount St. Joseph on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Our Lady Of Mount Carmel volleyball team will have a game with Chesapeake High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
The SEED School of Maryland volleyball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on September 19, 2022, 13:46:00.
The Our Lady Of Mount Carmel volleyball team will have a game with Chesapeake High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Towson High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount St. Joseph on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Mount de Sales Academy volleyball team will have a game with Catonsville High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Towson High School volleyball team will have a game with Bryn Mawr School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Eastern Technical High School volleyball team will have a game with Parkville High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Comments / 0