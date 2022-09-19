Point Pleasant Beach, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Toms River PBA would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the students and faculty of East Dover Elementary for their support in our annual Vest-A-Cop! Today, Principal Gray volunteered to be taped to a wall for several hours in an effort to fundraise for our event. Students and faculty lined up for the opportunity to add to the many pieces of tape sticking Principal Gray to the wall in exchange for a donation. The East Dover Elementary School raised $1,500 to donate to our Vest-A-Cop event. Their generous contribution is greatly appreciated! Thank you for your generosity in helping keep our officers safe!

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO