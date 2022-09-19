Bayville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- The nation's teacher shortage is spawning some creative solutions.One school district in Nassau County is getting students, as young as eighth grade, interested in teaching careers.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's a new form of grow your own.They are teaching the next generation of teachers in high school. Future educators are getting a head start."I know that this is where I'm going to be happy and this is where I am going to make my difference in the world," 11th grader Samantha Cruz said.Cruz enrolled in the Baldwin School District's Education Academy, a unique program...

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO