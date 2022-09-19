ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wilmington.

The Delcastle Vo-Tech High School volleyball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.

Delcastle Vo-Tech High School
Howard High School of Technology
September 19, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Delcastle Vo-Tech High School volleyball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on September 19, 2022, 13:45:00.

Delcastle Vo-Tech High School
Howard High School of Technology
September 19, 2022
13:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

High School Volleyball PRO

Pennsauken, September 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Collingswood High School volleyball team will have a game with Pennsauken High School on September 20, 2022, 12:45:00.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week begins

25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and ten corporations are taking part in Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week and College Fair. Activities over five days of activities will include panel discussions, a block party, battle of the bands, a concert and a comedy show. HBCU Week began in 2017. It is...
WILMINGTON, DE
Wilmington, DE
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Delaware Sports
Wilmington, DE
Delaware LIVE News

A look at Brandywine’s city vs. suburban test scores

A look at the test scores of Brandywine School District’s elementary schools shows why the state is focusing only on Wilmington children in its proposal for a program to raise student achievement in the city. Brandywine school board member Kristin Pidgeon this week questioned why Brandywine’s other eight elementaries – all in suburban schools – are not included in the ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware youth take the lead with #MyReasonWhyDE campaign

If someone asks you "what's your reason why?" you may want to have an answer ready. The question is the centerpiece of an attempt to spread a peer-based healthy message, utilizing social media, hashtags, and most importantly the creativity and commitment of young people. Through a grant-supported program, they were...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Learning Collab: Brandywine bypasses vote again

Brandywine School District’s Board of Education has once again bypassed a vote on whether the district should join the Wilmington Learning Collaborative.  During the school board’s Monday meeting, board members cited concerns over the collaborative’s governance structure and who would be responsible if the collaborative fails. The board did not indicate whether a vote would take place during its next ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
