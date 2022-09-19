Milford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Milford.
The Hamden High School volleyball team will have a game with Foran High School on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
Hamden High School
Foran High School
September 19, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Hamden High School volleyball team will have a game with Foran High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Hamden High School
Foran High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
