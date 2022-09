Fairhaven, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Couto Construction, a group of exterior home experts, is truly a company that cares. Its company is rooted in family values and it’s an important part of their mission to give back. That’s why they decided to help area schools and kids to get ready for the academic year ahead. They pledged to donate five backpacks for every new job sold. The campaign ended on August 31 and they donated more than 200.

