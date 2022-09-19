ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood Tuesday, Sept. 20, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, we spoke with Mabel Lamb, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed

There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022

After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

20 people shot in Milwaukee since Friday

MILWAUKEE — Data from Milwaukee Police Department said 20 people were shot between Friday evening and Monday afternoon. Three people died, two of them were teenagers. One of them, a 16-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound in a vacant house near 38th and Hadley Streets Monday, was identified by his family as Shaun Dorsey.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tried to pull over a driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. WISN 12 News obtained video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network News#Wisn#Crime#Abc News#The True Crime Network
WISN

How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

MILWAUKEE — A retired nurse from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico to join in on recovery efforts. Dianna Trush is the first volunteer of the Red Cross of Wisconsin to be heading to the island. Having lived in Puerto Rico for many years she's preparing to return...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee PD investigating fatal shooting west of I-43

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 10:33 a.m. at W. Highland Ave. and N. 12th St. Officials say that the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: Possible alligator sighting in Kewaskum pond

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating reports of a possible alligator spotted in a pond at Reigle Family Park. Chief Thomas Bishop told WISN 12 News they received two witness accounts of the alligator sighting on Sunday. By Monday, he had the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searching...
KEWASKUM, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hit-and-run killed Tasha Davis, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - Maurice Cook, 30, of Milwaukee, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Sept. 10 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed Tasha Davis, 36. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' Netflix streams limited series

MILWAUKEE - Stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, Milwaukee's most notorious serial killer are coming to Netflix. The first of two different series is now streaming. Dahmer was convicted for the horrific murder and dismemberment of 17 boys and men. His crimes also included cannibalism. "The documentary pulls from a number of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide

MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy