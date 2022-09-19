Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Star humiliated, new 'Strange' piece of reality
MILWAUKEE - A star gets humiliated and a new "Strange" piece of reality. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with all the stories making a buzz around Hollywood.
WISN
Panic! At The Disco's Milwaukee concert canceled after COVID-19 postponement
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled their concert at Fiserv Forum. The band was originally set to play Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 16, but announced just a few hours before the show that it was canceled due to COVID-19. The band's Chicago date, at the United Center, was also canceled the next day.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Sherman Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood Tuesday, Sept. 20, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, we spoke with Mabel Lamb, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
milwaukeerecord.com
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
WISN
20 people shot in Milwaukee since Friday
MILWAUKEE — Data from Milwaukee Police Department said 20 people were shot between Friday evening and Monday afternoon. Three people died, two of them were teenagers. One of them, a 16-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound in a vacant house near 38th and Hadley Streets Monday, was identified by his family as Shaun Dorsey.
WISN
New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tried to pull over a driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. WISN 12 News obtained video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
WISN
How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
MILWAUKEE — A retired nurse from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico to join in on recovery efforts. Dianna Trush is the first volunteer of the Red Cross of Wisconsin to be heading to the island. Having lived in Puerto Rico for many years she's preparing to return...
CBS 58
Milwaukee PD investigating fatal shooting west of I-43
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 10:33 a.m. at W. Highland Ave. and N. 12th St. Officials say that the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
WISN
Police: Possible alligator sighting in Kewaskum pond
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating reports of a possible alligator spotted in a pond at Reigle Family Park. Chief Thomas Bishop told WISN 12 News they received two witness accounts of the alligator sighting on Sunday. By Monday, he had the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searching...
CBS 58
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hit-and-run killed Tasha Davis, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - Maurice Cook, 30, of Milwaukee, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Sept. 10 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed Tasha Davis, 36. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother...
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' Netflix streams limited series
MILWAUKEE - Stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, Milwaukee's most notorious serial killer are coming to Netflix. The first of two different series is now streaming. Dahmer was convicted for the horrific murder and dismemberment of 17 boys and men. His crimes also included cannibalism. "The documentary pulls from a number of...
WISN
Stopping teen violence: how Milwaukee programs are working to engage youth outside of school
MILWAUKEE — In an effort to stop teen violence and crimes before they start, some Milwaukee organizations are working to keep kids out of trouble by giving them something else to do. Kids involved in crimes like car thefts, burglaries and even shootings is more than prevalent in Milwaukee....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges...
WISN
Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide
MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
