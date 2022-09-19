Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
Why the Founder of 23andMe Uses a Low-Margin and High-Volume Business Strategy
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How Impatience Fuels Innovation...
Inc.com
Creators Can Find More Upside by Getting Closer to Their Fans
Around the world, some 50 million people consider themselves to be "creators." This is an impressive number, but makes sense when you consider that 1 in 3 children ages 8-12 say they want to be a YouTuber when they grow up. Sensing a trend, a few years ago VC's started to fire up their ring lights. Those lights started to dim earlier this year as many VC firms started to retrench and assess their strategy across all industries including the creator economy, which saw a 30% drop in VC funding between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.
Inc.com
Why Workwear Brand Argent Encourages Women to Vote as if Their Bodies Depend on It
With few exceptions, brands tend to stay mum when it comes to politics. It makes sense, as coming down on one side or another can lead to potentially alienating half of your customer base. But that was before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old legal decision that ensured a woman's right to choose when, how, or whether to give birth.
Inc.com
Mark Cuban Says the Worst Career Advice Is 'Follow Your Passion.' What Should You Do Instead?
Ask just about any motivational speaker or career expert. Or ask Steve Jobs: As the Apple co-founder once said, "You've got to find what you love. The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking." Most people believe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com
Should I Hire a Candidate Who Talked Nonstop in Their Interview?
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. Should we hire a candidate who talked non-stop?
Inc.com
Uber Was Hacked Using a Simple Technique That Might Work on Your Company, Too
An unidentified hacker appears to have breached Uber's security systems and gained access to vast amounts of data using a simple technique that amounts to badgering employees until they grant access using their mobile phones. It's a tactic that is likely to work on most companies--maybe even yours. "Hi @here...
Inc.com
Amazon Is Rolling Out Tools to Help Sellers Connect With Customers Over Email
Amazon's latest seller tools aim to help businesses connect with their customers on a deeper level. For the first time, Amazon sellers will be able to include customers (especially repeat customers, recent customers, and high-spend customers) in their email marketing communications, the Seattle-based corporation announced last week. Previously, Amazon sellers only had the ability to email shoppers that "followed" their brand on the platform (a feature that rolled out last October). Sellers will be able to access email marketing analytics, including open and conversion rates, through their existing customer engagement dashboard.
Inc.com
Microsoft Hired 50,000 People During the Pandemic. Here's the No. 1 Lesson CEO Satya Nadella Learned About Remote Onboarding
Three years deep into the work-from-home transformation, it's becoming increasingly clear that remote work is excellent for some things and lousy for others. If you're doing heads-down execution, study after study shows, remote work can't be beat. But if you're attempting creative collaboration or communicating culture and unwritten rules to new employers, remote work poses stiff challenges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
Starbucks CEO Admitted the Company 'Lost Its Way.' It Turns Out the Thing It Needs Most Is a New Blender
Earlier this month, Starbucks named its new CEO, five months after Howard Schultz took over for the third time. Schultz made it clear he did not intend to stay long and the company announced that Laxman Narasimhan would take over as CEO on April 1, 2023. In the meantime, Schultz...
Inc.com
With 1 Sentence, Mark Cuban Just Provided the Perfect Definition of Capitalism
Every time I write about conversations with entrepreneurs, more than one person will email to ask some version of, "Why do you glorify greedy capitalists?" I'm used to it, but it still bugs me. For one thing, while complimentary -- I don't write about people, or products or services, I don't like -- the primary focus is on what other entrepreneurs can learn from that success. Tips. Strategies. Perspectives. Cautionary tales.
Inc.com
What Corporate Leaders Need to Know About 'Collaborative Intelligence'
What do self-driving cars, medical operations and world-class chess competitions have in common? Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Now, more than ever before, businesses are leveraging AI to make smarter business decisions, and AI innovation isn't slowing down. Global spending on AI technologies is predicted to reach nearly $118 billion in 2022 and surpass $300 billion in 2026.
Inc.com
Smart Entrepreneurs Have A Secret: Knowing When to Get Out
Being an entrepreneur is hard. No one really denies that, nor should they. But for most, when we hear such a declaration, almost by default, our thoughts move to the stereotypes of entrepreneurial hardship: the risks you take; the unending challenge of convincing others of the worth of your idea; the belief that you must always be on, capable, even prescient - you know the list. But stop for as moment. Look at the pattern.
Inc.com
Storytelling, Not Oversharing, Is the Secret to Building Business Relationships
LinkedIn users are talking about a growing trend that some people embrace, while others call it oversharing. One user who started writing about his personal life and struggles says, "The way you go viral is to be really vulnerable." "Conversations are getting more personal," according to the Wall Street Journal....
Inc.com
Reject the Conventional Business-Is-War Paradigm
A good friend and former investigative journalist recently challenged me: If I say we should reject the conventional business-is-war paradigm, what would take its place?. I am very clear that the new paradigm is love. Business is love. When you are really still, you may know it too. Stay with...
Inc.com
Neuroscience Doesn't Have Great News for Social Media Marketers
When Dr. Matthew Leiberman's book Social: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect was published, it created a stir in marketing circles. Using functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) technology and traditional psychological research techniques, Lieberman's research detailed the science behind our primal need to connect. His research prompted many marketing leaders to try to take his findings and apply it to long-held marketing principles, conditioned as we are to believe the investments we've made in these practices are more tenable than is in fact the case.
Inc.com
Let's Reset the Bar for Gifting
As businesses roll into the early planning phases of the holiday gift-giving season and the challenges of "who gets what and why" -- which I call the year-end swag and bonus sweepstakes -- they're also struggling mightily with largely futile attempts to beg, bribe, or bully their employees to return full time to the office. Whether it's employee care packages that demonstrate your concern, or costly client Christmas presents, where you're going through the annual motions of sending impersonal products that are much more about show than sentiment, the basic concerns are largely just two different sides of the same dilemma. Namely: credibility, integrity, authenticity, and purpose.
Comments / 0