Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
80% of UPS Seasonal Positions Don’t Require an Interview — Is It the Temporary Job for You?
Do you have 25 minutes to spare? UPS might have a job for you. The company has said it will hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, adding that 80% of seasonal positions do not require...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.
Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Motley Fool
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up
It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
A $15 minimum wage could lift 7.6 million Americans out of poverty
The Urban Institute published a new analysis on what would happen if the federal minimum wage was increased to $15. The annual family earnings of nearly 56 million affected workers nationwide would rise by an average of $5,600. If no workers lose their jobs with a $15 minimum wage, 7.6...
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
Looking for Employees? 4 Things You Need to Know About Online Job Boards.
Attracting top talent has never been easier. Learn how job boards can become your most valuable hiring tool.
morningbrew.com
New survey finds managers don’t trust employees to be productive
And your boss who lives on the other side of the country might have it. In a survey released by Microsoft yesterday, only 12% of business leaders say they are fully confident that their hybrid employees are productive at work, compared to 87% of employees who say they are productive. That disconnect, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called “productivity paranoia,” can result in intense virtual tracking, which had typically existed for lower-wage roles like those in grocery stores or fast-food restaurants, seeping into the world of desk jobs.
Inc.com
Why $73,000 Is the Magic Minimum for Hiring Right Now
What will it take to get an experienced worker to apply for your job opening? According to survey data from the New York Fed, the magic salary number is $72,873 for the average American. That's a jump of nearly $4,000 from a year ago, and around $8,600 higher than the threshold before the pandemic.
Target plans to hire up to 100,000 workers for holiday season
Target plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal employees in stores and distribution centers this holiday season, in line with a year ago.For two years now, shoppers have started preparing for the holidays early but last year it was because the global supply chain had been scrambled as nations began to emerge from the pandemic. This year, experts believe it is a rapid rise in prices, also tied to pandemic stricken economies and red-hot inflation, that will drive Americans to shop early to avoid prices that they believe could rise even further and to spread out the spending as they pay...
Hiring Chesco: Employers Scouting for Full-Time, Lower-Level Employees
Image via Express Employment Professionals. Hiring efforts continue to climb as 90 percent of U.S. hiring decision-makers say their company plans to hire employees in key departments through the end of the year and are looking to bring full-time, mid- or entry-level workers on board.
Walmart Plans to Hire Just 40,000 Workers This Holiday
Walmart Inc. is bringing fewer associates into the family for the holiday season — looking to hire just 40,000 U.S. workers as opposed to the 150,000 it sought last year. The sharp reduction highlights just how rampant inflation and the threat of a recession are hurting discount consumers and the retailers that cater to them.
BBC
Real living wage rise will help workers as costs soar
A worker earning the real living wage has said he will be able to save towards his future after a £1 rise was announced. Cai Pridham, 21, from Llanharan in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said moving from the minimum wage to the real living wage had "changed the way I live my life".
