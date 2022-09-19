Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Warm start to Fall but cooler air moves in later today
The first day of Fall will have a taste of Summer, but relief is not too far away! Temperatures reach 90 in most spots Thursday before a cold front ushers in cooler air later in the day. Outside of a few more clouds, North Alabama stays dry with today's front.
WAAY-TV
The heat is on in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
Well, the heat is definitely on in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! We will cool off Tuesday night into the upper 60s for our overnight low, and the humidity is going to stay with us. Muggy yet sunny conditions remain Wednesday. Wednesday will also be our hottest day of the...
WAAY-TV
StormTracker 31
WAAY 31 is dedicated to being Coverage You Can Count On. You can depend on WAAY 31 for the most accurate weather information to keep you and your family safe. StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, is the region’s most advanced, state-of-the-art storm chaser featuring four cameras and scientific tools to analyze weather conditions in real-time as well as equipment that allows WAAY 31 to go live on television or online at the push of a button!
How hot was it Tuesday in Alabama? (Spoiler: It was hot)
The month of September has continued its cruel tradition in Alabama of teasing fall and then taking it away. Far, far away. High temperatures across the state on Tuesday were mostly in the 90s -- and some spots came perilously close to the triple-digit mark. North Alabama got the award...
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
WSFA
Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
WAAY-TV
Grace's Tuesday Evening Forecast
The heat is on in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Well, the heat is definitely on in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! We will cool off Tu…
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
