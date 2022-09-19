ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

AbbVie's immunology and neuroscience portfolios should ensure long-term revenue growth. Procter & Gamble's brand strength has kept revenue climbing even through difficult times. Coca-Cola's free cash flow level shows the company has what it takes to keep rewarding investors with dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
ALASKA STATE
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There's talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there's a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here's a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

MercadoLibre has an enormous opportunity in its markets. It's been profitable during most quarters and used its cash to scale.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike spooked Carvana investors. Rising interest rates will result in higher spending costs for potential customers.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Demand for Snowflake's data management tools is booming. Apple's investors have larger dividends headed their way.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Appian Stock Was Sinking Today

As an unprofitable growth stock, Appian is vulnerable to rising interest rates.
STOCKS

