Read full article on original website
Related
Suze Orman Thinks This Is 'The Stupidest Thing' Retirement Savers Can Do
It's a mistake you don't want to make. It's important to build a nest egg so you have money available in retirement. It's also important to choose your savings plan wisely. Suze Orman recommends Roth savings plans for a few key reasons. There's a reason some people end up struggling...
Motley Fool
5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September
That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
AbbVie's immunology and neuroscience portfolios should ensure long-term revenue growth. Procter & Gamble's brand strength has kept revenue climbing even through difficult times. Coca-Cola's free cash flow level shows the company has what it takes to keep rewarding investors with dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030
Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 on Oct. 13. It could be the biggest COLA adjustment in years to account for surging inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month
The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should start transferring special refunds of up to $750 into bank accounts before the end of September. Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?Pixabay.
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly check worth up to $3,345 set to go out in two days
Recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their monthly payment of up to $3,345 in just two days. The regular monthly payment is distributed on the second Wednesday of each month, Sept. 14 this month, to recipients whose birthdays are on the first through the 10th of the month, per the Social Security Administration.
The City Where People Cannot Sell Their Houses
A recent analysis reveals that the number of listings per 10,000 homes remains particularly low in this Florida city.
Motley Fool
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
MercadoLibre has an enormous opportunity in its markets. It's been profitable during most quarters and used its cash to scale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: Here Are 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week
Twilio, Roku, and Nvidia were all on the ARK Invest shopping list last week. These three stocks are currently trading between 39% and 79% below their 2021 peaks. Each company has long-term prospects that far outweigh the recent stock price declines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today
The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike spooked Carvana investors. Rising interest rates will result in higher spending costs for potential customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Demand for Snowflake's data management tools is booming. Apple's investors have larger dividends headed their way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Appian Stock Was Sinking Today
As an unprofitable growth stock, Appian is vulnerable to rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0