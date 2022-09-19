ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance

Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island

Editor's Note: This is the first part of the "Eat Around the World on Staten Island" series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won't want to miss! Up first: Staten Island's best Lebanese eats.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Check out more heartwarming back-to-school photos

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! September is well on its way, and kids of all ages are breaking in their new book bags, school clothes, and new uniform shoes or sneakers. A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited the kiddos are back on a normal, daily routine.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 22, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
