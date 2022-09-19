Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Cross Country Girls – September 21st, 2022
The Pella Cross Country girls won the elite Heartland Classic this past weekend after defeating four of Iowa’s top five last week in Ballard. The Dutch are now #1 in Class 3A, and Juniors Autumn Blink and Sophia Boonstra discuss managing expectations while also being excited to compete for a Class 3A championship next month.
kniakrls.com
Several Statewide Records for Heat Broken Tuesdays
A late burst of summer broke many records across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread highs in south central Iowa topped out in the mid-90s in the afternoon, with 95 in Knoxville and 94 in Pella — both broke the previous county high mark for September 20th of 93 set in 1940. Indianola’s observations are based on the Des Moines Airport, which hit 94 — breaking the previous high mark of 92 in 1908/1931, and this was the latest 94 degree-plus day in central Iowa since 1963.
kniakrls.com
Pella FFA Transitions from Summer to Fall
The transition from summer to fall was busy for Pella FFA students. Maylei Ruggles is the Pella FFA reporter for 2022-23 academic year, and she submitted several updates to KNIA/KRLS:. County Fair. The county fair is an opportunity for FFA members to show off their passions and hard work from...
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Music Department Hosting New Concert Series
The Simpson College Music Department has announced the establishment of a new annual recital series that will showcase professional musicians across the state and who have a connection to Iowa. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature Linda Swanson on the violin accompanied by Dr. Jin Park on the piano, and the inspiration for the concert came from a recent performance, and the desire to bring in talented musicians that people of all ages can enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Norwalk golfers place 5th at Southeast Polk Invite
Three Norwalk golfers shot rounds in the 70s Wednesday as the Warriors placed fifth in the Southeast Polk Invitational at Copper Creek Golf Club. Dowling Catholic won the tournament with a team score of 306, followed by Southeast Polk with a 308, Ankeny 310, West Des Moines Valley 315 and Norwalk 317.
kniakrls.com
Pella Homecoming Celebrations Continue Through Saturday
Pella High School invites the community to celebrate several home events remaining this weekend for homecoming. The Dutch football team hosts Newton, with freshman competition starting at 4:45 Friday afternoon, followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m. — a game that will feature four of the current homecoming court members, including King Kenson Fuller, who is excited to see a big crowd.
kniakrls.com
Wyatt Earp Days Return to Pella Historical Village
A fall festival is returning to the Pella Historical Village this week. Assistant Director Jessi Vos says Wyatt Earp Days return on Friday and Saturday, as Pella Historical Society honors the life and times of Wyatt and his family with a fall celebration. Artisans will be in the Historical Village both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie’s Medicine Show makes a return on the 24th at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Earp lived in Pella from 1850 to 1856, and then again from 1859 to 1864, and during their last three years in Pella, the Earp family lived in a house that is now part of the Historical Village, still in its original location and renovated in 2021 to include new exhibits. Read more about Wyatt Earp Days here.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – CROP Walk
Stephen Fyfe with Central College and Melissa Zula with the Pella Community Food Shelf preview the annual CROP Walk coming on October 9th to the Tulip Toren. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Travels to Copper Creek Golf Course
The Indianola boys golf team heads to Pleasant Hill today to the Copper Creek Golf Course to compete in a meet featuring some of the top powers across the state. The Indians are fresh off of a win at their home meet in the Steve Spray Invitational on Monday where they featured several top finishes, and senior Preston Bily thinks they can compete among the perennial powers of class 4A with the depth of their team and their ability to continue to improve everyday. Action starts today at 9am.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Partnering for Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop one week from today. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District. The Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop will take place on Thursday, September 29th from 7:45 to 11am, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Orchard Hills Dr, Norwalk. Find registration information below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Places 6th at Southeast Polk
The Indianola boys golf team traveled to Copper Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Hill Wednesday, earning a 6th place finish in the Southeast Polk Invite. Jackson Overton paced the squad shooting a 74 to place 3rd, Willy Nelson shot a 78 to earna 13th place finish, Jackson Buchanan carded an 83, and Preston Bily and Graham Hilton each shot an 85. Head coach Anthony Gallagher said as the team continues to get more reps each meet, they want to continually get better and peak at the state qualifier.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Sweeps Clarke, Panther Runners Compete At Newton
Aggressive serving and front line play were on point for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad Tuesday night against Clarke in the Panthers 25-11 25-13, and 25-15 sweep of the Indians. After a back and forth 1st set in the opening ten points, the Panthers went on a 13-2 run to take control and eventually coast to a win. Sets two and three were nearly as dominant as Clarke had no answer for Knoxville’s front row of Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale. Senior Libero Emma Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a good combination of offense and defense that keyed the win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Hosts Clarke; Cross Country Heads To Newton
Knoxville volleyball and cross country will continue their seasons today. The volleyball squad will host Clarke trying to get back on track after a couple weeks of playing highly ranked teams, and spinning their wheels. The Panthers put together a 3-2 day at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational over the weekend placing 2nd overall. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports serving and serve-receive have been an issue for her team this year, and hopes if that can improve, the offense will benefit.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Volleyball Heads To Moulton-Udell As Conference Tournament Looms
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad travels to Moulton-Udell tonight. The Sabers are coming off a split at Lamoni on Tuesday in a Bluegrass Conference triangular losing to the hosts and beating Orient-Macksburg. The Sabers are looking to bank a few more conference wins to position themselves as best as they can in the upcoming conference tournament. The conference tournament is set to begin on October 11th.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Chamber Board Next Steps
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Mimi Kelly-Meyer about the retirement of Brenda Easter and the next steps for the board. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Pella Volleyball Back in Action Today
At home, the Pella volleyball team is hoping to celebrate homecoming in style as they return to Little Hawkeye Conference action against Dallas Center-Grimes. The Dutch will take on a Mustangs team that entered the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 4A rankings at 15th last Thursday after winning their first three league games, including a signature victory over #7 in 4A Indianola two weeks ago on the road. Pella went 3-1 at the Ballard Invitational this past weekend.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Men’s Soccer Travels to Illinois College
The Simpson men’s soccer team makes the road trip to Illinois today to take on the Blueboys of Illinois College, trying to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses in non-conference play. The Storm are led by a balanced offense so far this season, with eight different goal scorers in six games, with no player getting more than two, in addition to a stout defense that is allowing just over a goal a game. Action starts tonight at 5pm.
kniakrls.com
Warrior golfers finish sixth at Valley Classic
The Norwalk boys golf team placed sixth at Monday’s Valley Golf Classic held at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines. The Warriors shot a 312 on the day, finishing 27 strokes behind front runners Valley and Johnston. Scoring leaders for Norwalk were Ryan Jermier with a 75 – good for 17th place – Cael Sherwood 76 and Braylon Stockwell with a season-best 78.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Hall of Fame to Honor Four
The Pleasantville Hall of Fame will induct four new individuals in the Class of 2022. Being inducted into the hall of fame will be Scott Koerselman, Grant McGraw, George Wares and Carla Horstmann. The hall of fame banquet is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center (old Pleasantville...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Wins Home Meet
The Indianola boys golf team took home a first place finish at their home meet, the first annual Steve Spray Invitational at the Indianola Golf and Country Club Monday afternoon, shooting a team score of 289 and earning the top three individual spots. Preston Bily earned a first place finish for the Indians carding a 71, narrowly edging out teammate Jackson Buchanan on the tiebreaker who placed 2nd also with a 71, while two other Indians were in the top five, Jackson Overton shot a 72 to place 3rd and Willie Nelson shot a 75 to tie for 5th. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the Indians are a team that continually pushes each other, and that shows when they can all be near the top of several tournaments. The Indians will next golf tomorrow at Copper Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Hill.
Comments / 0