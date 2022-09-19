photo credit: Sonoma and Marin counties will soon launch a partnership program that supports farmers initiating climate-friendly practices designed to create an exchange of climate-smart agricultural products between the two counties. Announced last Wednesday, the counties are set to receive up to $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, which is a federal effort to accelerate the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices. Though the exact grant amount is still to be set in November, the funds have the potential to provide up to 100 farms in the area with support for carbon farming...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO