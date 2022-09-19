A fall festival is returning to the Pella Historical Village this week. Assistant Director Jessi Vos says Wyatt Earp Days return on Friday and Saturday, as Pella Historical Society honors the life and times of Wyatt and his family with a fall celebration. Artisans will be in the Historical Village both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie’s Medicine Show makes a return on the 24th at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Earp lived in Pella from 1850 to 1856, and then again from 1859 to 1864, and during their last three years in Pella, the Earp family lived in a house that is now part of the Historical Village, still in its original location and renovated in 2021 to include new exhibits. Read more about Wyatt Earp Days here.

PELLA, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO