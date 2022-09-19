Read full article on original website
Isola (Eggert) Schletzbaum
A celebration of life for Isola (Eggert) Schletzbaum, age 99, of Indianola formerly of Pleasantville and Knoxville will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 24 at the Family Living Center in Pleasantville, south of the Methodist Church. Following services the family will be present at a luncheon. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville prior to services.
Allyson Gould
A Memorial Service for Allyson Gould, age 58 of Knoxville, will be held Sunday, September 25th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandfuneralHomes.com.
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 9/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 22 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO WANTED PERSONS, ONE EXTRA PATROL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ESCORT, ONE ASSISTANCE, ONE FOLLOW UP, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROAD WAY AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
East Elementary School Pleasantville Update
A group of Pleasantville citizens is working to save the old East Elementary School. Susan Tinder, who is with Friends of East Elementary School in Pleasantville, tells KNIA/KRLS News that on September 24th a community meeting will be held to inform Pleasantville residents what the group is proposing to do for the school and playground.
Situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police tell KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
Indianola City Council Gives Approval For Building Projects
The Indianola City Council approved a pair of major site plans at their meeting Monday, allowing construction to begin with two buildings on N Jefferson Way. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the projects will now move forward, one new business and one replacing a former building. “The...
Fiery overnight crash injures one on Interstate 80
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A massive crash and fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oakland Acres in Jasper County overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semitruck was traveling westbound at the 176 mile marker when it hit a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.
Wyatt Earp Days Return to Pella Historical Village
A fall festival is returning to the Pella Historical Village this week. Assistant Director Jessi Vos says Wyatt Earp Days return on Friday and Saturday, as Pella Historical Society honors the life and times of Wyatt and his family with a fall celebration. Artisans will be in the Historical Village both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie’s Medicine Show makes a return on the 24th at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Earp lived in Pella from 1850 to 1856, and then again from 1859 to 1864, and during their last three years in Pella, the Earp family lived in a house that is now part of the Historical Village, still in its original location and renovated in 2021 to include new exhibits. Read more about Wyatt Earp Days here.
One Person Killed, Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Perry Tuesday
One person was killed and two were injured following a three-vehicle accident near Perry yesterday (Tuesday) morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:14 a.m. near the intersection of I Avenue and Highway 6. Authorities say 97-year-old Arnold Philip Whitney of Redfield was traveling southbound in a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and failed to yield as he turned east onto the highway. An eastbound 2018 Kia Sorento, driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Lyon of Adel, collided with the rear of the Dodge and pushed it into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2010 Honda Odyssey, operated by 34-year-old Savannah Louise Corbett of Adel. Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene while Corbett and a passenger in her vehicle, 11-year-old Olivia Corbett, were transported by Dallas County Emergency Medical Services to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. An investigation into Tuesday’s crash is ongoing.
Nancy Core Underwood
Funeral Services for Nancy Core Underwood of Jacksonville, Florida and formerly of Pleasantville will be held Saturday, September 24th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans
Memorial Services for Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans of Allen, Texas will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, September 23rd at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral Home.
Semi-truck catches fire along I-80, injuring 1
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A semi-truck driver sustained serious injuries after a fiery crash on I-80 Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol. The semi was traveling westbound along I-80 in Jasper County, near Newton, when it hit a concrete barrier "for an unknown reason" around 12:30 a.m., Dinkla told Local 5. The semi immediately caught fire.
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Pella City Council Adopts Oskaloosa Street Moratorium
The Pella City Council approved a pair of ordinances getting a second reading at their meeting Tuesday. The council adopted changes to off-street parking in the Central Business District for residential properties and added a new moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor. Resolutions on the agenda included approval of a contract for special traffic enforcement with the Pella Police Department and Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, as well as scheduling a public hearing for November 1st to approve a contract to extend a fiber transport network to Indianola Municipal Utilities. The council held public hearings to approve the financing of the Monroe and Prairie Street reconstruction projects for up to $1.6 million and $2.2 million to fulfill the city’s financial obligation for the Prairie Ridge Commercial Development Area.
Four New Restaurants to Check Out
Blu Thai’s spicy snapper dish is served with a tomato chutney on a bed of sliced cabbage and carrots. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Blu Thai and Sushi: Toward the end of 2020, Blu Thai and Sushi closed its location in the East Village but the owners promised to return, and they have. Located in the old Fighting Burrito downtown by the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, the new space is bright and airy, and the food is even better than before. I had a simple chicken fried rice that felt like pure comfort, and my dining companion had me try massaman curry, which I’ll be ordering next time. (309 13th St.; bluthaifood.com)
Infant Home After Fast Action from West Des Moines First Responders
(West Des Moines, IA) -- An infant is back home with her family after quick action from West Des Moines first responders. West Des Moines Police say back in July, officers Luke Erickson and Kyle Fuchs responded to reports of an infant who was not responding and turning blue, apparently choking. The two officers were able administer CPR and even applied Automated External Defibrillator pads to the infant until West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services arrived. The infant was taken to an area hospital and later discharged and returned home to her family.
West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
Pella Homecoming Celebrations Continue Through Saturday
Pella High School invites the community to celebrate several home events remaining this weekend for homecoming. The Dutch football team hosts Newton, with freshman competition starting at 4:45 Friday afternoon, followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m. — a game that will feature four of the current homecoming court members, including King Kenson Fuller, who is excited to see a big crowd.
Two Submissions Received for Dixie Gebhardt House
In August, the City of Knoxville held an information session and tour of the Dixie Gebhardt House. The session was for any individuals or organizations who were interested in acquiring, rehabilitating and operating the building as a historic property to submit a formal proposal to the city. Knoxville Economic Development...
