In August, after spending parts of six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Trey Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, Mancini made his first return to Camden Yards since the trade. And despite now donning an Astros uniform, Orioles fans gave Mancini a hero's welcome.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 MINUTES AGO