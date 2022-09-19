First baby arrival at new North Carolina hospital facility

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby.

Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.

