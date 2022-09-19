ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

First baby arrival at new North Carolina hospital facility

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby.

Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.

MyPresidentTrump
3d ago

The new hospital is in Fort Mill SOUTH CAROLINA, so it's not an "N.C. " hospital.This comment is addressed specifically to the idiot who wrote this misleading article.

