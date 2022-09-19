ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

New York State Troopers leave for Puerto Rico to assist in hurricane relief

ALBANY, N.Y. — The team of State Troopers that Gov. Kathy Hochul said would help in Puerto Rico with Hurricane Fiona relief left Wednesday for the island country. New York State Police posted a photo on twitter of the group leaving, saying they will be making preparations for additional troopers who will be helping in recovery efforts.
ALBANY, NY
cnycentral.com

Merger of major crypto industry giant proves industry can be profitable and sustainable

SYRACUSE N.Y. — With climate week underway, eyes are on New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a cryptomining moratorium that has been on her desk since June. A recent merger of a major crypto industry giant shows that moving away from proof of work mining, which often relies on fossil fuels and a lot of energy, may be easier than once thought.
ECONOMY
cnycentral.com

New Yorkers can fish for free, without fishing license during free fishing day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second to last Free Fishing Day of 2022 in New York State will be held on Saturday, September 24. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six that are held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which promotes outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York’s economy.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rome, NY
Syracuse, NY
Traffic
City
Batavia, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Elmira, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca College to test campus emergency alert system Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College will conduct a regular test of its outdoor warning system sirens around 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The college tests the system periodically to increase awareness of it among the campus community and to ensure that it is working properly, the college said. Local residents may...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Oswego to hold "Trunk or Treat" event at the Oswego Speedway this October

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, announced they will host a free, walk-thru "trunk or treat" Halloween event at the racetrack on Saturday, October 29th from noon to 3 PM. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The food trucks are back this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival. This year’s event features more than 50 food trucks, 100 artisan vendors, live local music, low-cost food samples from each truck, a kid's zone, craft beer, wine slushies, and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Broadway in Syracuse teaming up with HumaneCNY for donations, 'Annie' ticket discounts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Broadway in Syracuse has announced it is teaming up with the HumaneCNY Shelter for the upcoming show 'Annie', coming to the Landmark Theatre October 4th through October 8th. In honor of the title character’s beloved dog and best friend, Sandy, patrons can receive 25% off evening performance tickets to see Annie when they make a donation to the shelter, organizers announced.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Central New York#The New York State#Aaa Western
cnycentral.com

Woman brought to hospital following fire at Brighton Towers in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Fire crews have responded to a fire inside an apartment building of Tower II at the Brighton Towers Apartments in Syracuse early Tuesday morning. First calls came in around 5:30 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Dispatch. Fire officials on scene said the fire was contained...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Fiona hits home for CNY neighbors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Puerto Rico has been hit hard by Hurricane Fiona and many not only around the country but also in Central New York are feeling the loss. Syracuse Councilwoman Rita Paniagua is originally from Puerto Rico and still has family there, including her brother that lives there. She said after seeing the videos and pictures of the damage she was speechless and added that it's difficult to even talk about.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
cnycentral.com

Haunted CNY: "Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park"

Voted one of the top 25 Haunted Attractions in the country, "Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park" offers up scary fun for those looking to check out a Haunted Attraction this Halloween season. Haunted House season and if you’re looking for some scary fun you may want to pay a visit to Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesday: Gigi's Playhouse

Cicero, N.Y. — Gigi's Playhouse of Cicero has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. This organization helps bring happiness and achievement to those with Down Syndrome. You can watch the story above. CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.
CICERO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy