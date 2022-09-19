Read full article on original website
New York State Troopers leave for Puerto Rico to assist in hurricane relief
ALBANY, N.Y. — The team of State Troopers that Gov. Kathy Hochul said would help in Puerto Rico with Hurricane Fiona relief left Wednesday for the island country. New York State Police posted a photo on twitter of the group leaving, saying they will be making preparations for additional troopers who will be helping in recovery efforts.
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
Merger of major crypto industry giant proves industry can be profitable and sustainable
SYRACUSE N.Y. — With climate week underway, eyes are on New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a cryptomining moratorium that has been on her desk since June. A recent merger of a major crypto industry giant shows that moving away from proof of work mining, which often relies on fossil fuels and a lot of energy, may be easier than once thought.
New Yorkers can fish for free, without fishing license during free fishing day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second to last Free Fishing Day of 2022 in New York State will be held on Saturday, September 24. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six that are held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which promotes outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York’s economy.
Ithaca College to test campus emergency alert system Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College will conduct a regular test of its outdoor warning system sirens around 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The college tests the system periodically to increase awareness of it among the campus community and to ensure that it is working properly, the college said. Local residents may...
City of Oswego to hold "Trunk or Treat" event at the Oswego Speedway this October
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, announced they will host a free, walk-thru "trunk or treat" Halloween event at the racetrack on Saturday, October 29th from noon to 3 PM. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The food trucks are back this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival. This year’s event features more than 50 food trucks, 100 artisan vendors, live local music, low-cost food samples from each truck, a kid's zone, craft beer, wine slushies, and more.
Broadway in Syracuse teaming up with HumaneCNY for donations, 'Annie' ticket discounts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Broadway in Syracuse has announced it is teaming up with the HumaneCNY Shelter for the upcoming show 'Annie', coming to the Landmark Theatre October 4th through October 8th. In honor of the title character’s beloved dog and best friend, Sandy, patrons can receive 25% off evening performance tickets to see Annie when they make a donation to the shelter, organizers announced.
Woman brought to hospital following fire at Brighton Towers in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fire crews have responded to a fire inside an apartment building of Tower II at the Brighton Towers Apartments in Syracuse early Tuesday morning. First calls came in around 5:30 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Dispatch. Fire officials on scene said the fire was contained...
Devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Fiona hits home for CNY neighbors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Puerto Rico has been hit hard by Hurricane Fiona and many not only around the country but also in Central New York are feeling the loss. Syracuse Councilwoman Rita Paniagua is originally from Puerto Rico and still has family there, including her brother that lives there. She said after seeing the videos and pictures of the damage she was speechless and added that it's difficult to even talk about.
Concerns raised about possibility of lead exposure during I-81 construction project
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Phase one of the Interstate 81 project is set to begin later in 2022, and several groups want to make sure lead exposure is part of the planning process as contracting teams come on board. The New York Civil Liberties Union says, while they all agree...
Olympian, professional skateboarder to host meet and greet at Madison County skatepark
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — Olympian and professional skater Manny Santiago will be in Madison County for a meet and greet on Saturday, September 24. Santiago began skating at 14 years old and was the first Puerto Rican skateboarder to be in the Street League Skateboarding premier competitive series. The...
Haunted CNY: "Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park"
Voted one of the top 25 Haunted Attractions in the country, "Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park" offers up scary fun for those looking to check out a Haunted Attraction this Halloween season. Haunted House season and if you’re looking for some scary fun you may want to pay a visit to Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park.
CNY Tuesday: Gigi's Playhouse
Cicero, N.Y. — Gigi's Playhouse of Cicero has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. This organization helps bring happiness and achievement to those with Down Syndrome. You can watch the story above. CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.
NYS Police searching for suspect who stole purse from car, spent $3K at Walmart
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are attempting to identify a suspect caught on surveillance video after troopers say he stole a purse with several credit cards and a checkbook inside, and spent $3,500 at a Walmart in Onondaga County. Troopers say the suspect broke the driver-side...
Syracuse leaders weigh in after arrest of Common Councilor for domestic violence complaint
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CNY Central is learning more about the accusations that led to the arrest of Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers. Gethers was arrested Wednesday by Syracuse Police for a domestic violence complaint filed by a woman who says she was Gethers’ former girlfriend. He is charged...
Syracuse, NY radio host reveals wife's health crisis and makes 'big' ask for help
SYRACUSE N.Y. — For more than 30 years together on 93Q radio, it has been all fun and games with Ted Long and Amy Robbins of “Ted and Amy In The Morning.” But these days have not been so much fun for Ted and his wife Bobbie.
FDA analysis reveals what went wrong in search for solutions to baby formula shortage
STURGIS, Mich. (WWMT) — Confusion, outdated technology, a lack of staff and training, and conditions inside Abbott Nutrition's baby formula factory in Michigan all combined to create an unprecedented national nightmare for parents, according to a new 10-page report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Abbott's plant in...
Veterans' groups fear prosecution due to NYS gun laws that could affect ceremonies
Ballston Spa, N.Y. — There are mixed messages when it comes to the impact recently enacted New York state gun laws could have on historic reenactments. The governor’s office says these events can and should go on as planned, but groups are canceling events out of fear that they could be prosecuted.
Seneca County Sheriff's Office investigating after glass jars thrown at moving cars
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three suspicious incidents that occurred over the past week in which glass jars were thrown at moving cars. Deputies say they received three reports of glass jars being thrown by occupants of a car in the Towns...
