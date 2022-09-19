In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at Westminster Abbey during the final leg of the Queen’s journey to rest.

