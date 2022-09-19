Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Be Buried Wearing These Surprising Items
Speculation as to the items Queen Elizabeth will be buried with appear to point to a simple adornment of some of her most beloved and treasured jewelry pieces.
King Charles III Refuses To Address Archie & Lilibet's Royal Highness Status While Mourning Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III won't touch on the new titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children while mourning his late mom, Queen Elizabeth II. The grieving son of Her Majesty, who died Thursday, September 8, at 96 years old, won't be commenting on Archie and Lilibet's new titles until the official mourning period is over on Monday, September 26.
Photos show the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel
The Queen was lowered into the royal vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor after her state funeral. The Queen's coffin will be interred in the King George VI memorial chapel – her final resting place. Prince Philip's coffin will be moved a final time from the royal vault...
Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.
The former Archbishop of York said Queen Elizabeth II told him she didn't want a 'long, boring' funeral
Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu said the Queen told him she didn't want a "long, boring" funeral. Speaking on BBC Sunday, Sentamu discussed his conversations with the Queen surrounding death. He also said the Queen wrote him a letter describing her public grief after Prince Philip died.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Elle
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
Paddington Bear Says Goodbye To The Queen In His Own Sweet Way
Paddington Bear, who drank tea with Queen Elizabeth II in a memorable video, kept his farewell to the late monarch short and sweet on Thursday. “Thank you, Ma’am, for everything,” a tweet from the account of the beloved children’s character read. They were the same words Paddington...
People are calling out massive double standard after Harry and Meghan were criticised for holding hands
People have once again noticed a huge double standard with the treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple were criticised for holding hands at Westminster Hall. Members of the Royal Family attended the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace through the streets of London on Wednesday 14 September....
Elle
Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer
The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears
Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
Watch moment caring Prince Harry ‘helps Meghan Markle with royal protocol’ during Fab Four reunion with William and Kate
THIS is the touching moment Prince Harry was spotted subtly "reminding Meghan Markle of royal protocol" during yesterday's emotional reunion of the Fab Four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering crowds as they joined Wills and Kate Middleton to pay tribute to the Queen. After years...
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Seating Arrangement Proves the Royals Are Still Upset With Harry & Meghan
In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at Westminster Abbey during the final leg of the Queen’s journey to rest.
Watch awkward moment Meghan Markle ‘is snubbed’ by royal fan who refuses to shake her hand at Fab Four’s walkabout
THIS is the awkward moment Meghan Markle is seemingly snubbed by a royal fan who refuses to shake her hand at the Fab Four's walkabout. The incident took place when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton met with well-wishers on Saturday evening. The "Fab Four"...
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Head Back to California After Quietly Leaving the U.K. on Tuesday
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's time in the U.K. has come to an end following their extended visit after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Hello! learned that the couple left London Heathrow airport on Tuesday for their Montecito, CA home after arriving in the U.K. on Sept. 3. They departed one day after the Queen's funeral.
King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
