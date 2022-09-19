ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

King Charles III Refuses To Address Archie & Lilibet's Royal Highness Status While Mourning Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III won't touch on the new titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children while mourning his late mom, Queen Elizabeth II. The grieving son of Her Majesty, who died Thursday, September 8, at 96 years old, won't be commenting on Archie and Lilibet's new titles until the official mourning period is over on Monday, September 26.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Patricia Scotland
Person
Prince Philip
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey

Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Royal Navy#Uk#Imperial State Crown#Highgrove House#Myrtle#English
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Elle

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer

The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears

Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Seating Arrangement Proves the Royals Are Still Upset With Harry & Meghan

In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at Westminster Abbey during the final leg of the Queen’s journey to rest.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
People

People

323K+
Followers
52K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy