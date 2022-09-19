Read full article on original website
Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom
The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
Brookgreen Gardens $20M campaign will complete 50-year vision
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens has announced its first campaign in more than 25 years. Campaign for the Next Generation will see an expansion of its art, nature and history programming as well as new facilities such as the red wolf exhibit. The funding is being allocated to four key areas: a new […]
‘Shoe Us the Love’: Saint Frances Animal Center raising funds by collecting shoes
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Frances Animal Center launched its “Shoe Us the Love” fundraiser collecting gently worn shoes to raise money not only for its animal center but to help those in need around the world. The gently used donated shoes will be refurbished and sent to...
Some new things are cooking up at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you like to cook or have an interest in the food business, you can follow your passion at The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach. It’s a new program that’s offered at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College. You can explore diversified cuisines, cultures,...
‘This is their Super Bowl’: Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You can get a taste of the best chili in the country at this year’s Beach ‘n Chili Fest this weekend. Nearly 400 teams from across the country will face off against one another in the 55th Annual Chili Championship, competing for a trophy and prize money.
Landmark Sign program may further protect Conway's history, 'unique character'
Conway officials are taking measures to protect historic and iconic signage throughout the city. City council on Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a program for iconic, landmark and historic signs to be updated to new technology without losing character. These types of landmarks are...
Tropics remain active, Fiona to cause high rip current risk along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is a ton of activity occurring in the tropics, but that is not uncommon for mid-September. There are five areas to watch, two of which have names. Tropical Storm Gaston is in the north, central Atlantic and only poses a threat to the Azores, and the other is major […]
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
Best Bartenders in Myrtle Beach – 2022 Guide
Hiring new staff means that you need to carefully and thoroughly look at all the interested candidates. You should make sure that every single person you hire aligns well with the culture of your restaurant. When it comes to hiring a bartender, it gets even more tricky. This is because...
Top Bog! Loris Bog-Off to feature new contest for professional chefs
Professional chefs, restaurant owners and former Bog-Off winners can soon take their chances at winning Top Bog, a new contest coming to the Loris Bog-Off on Oct. 15. Bog-Off goers are in for a show as the new contest comes to the 43rd annual festival. And chefs participating have a chance to win $1,000, a trophy and bragging rights.
Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes. Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!. The...
Food Lion to hold ribbon cutting ceremony September 21
First 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card. The Kingstree Food Lion will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, to officially unveil significant changes made in the store over the last several months. On Sept. 21, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $250, and additional giveaways will take place over the next several days.
SOS Fall Migration 2022
The SOS Fall Migration is slated for September 15-25, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to celebrate our state dance, shagging. Shaggers will come to the beach for the last event of the season. The SOS lounges in the area host dancing, tea parties, classes and live music. Hot spots...
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million
The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
Professor reflects back on over 20-years at CCU during Founder’s Week
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University celebrates 68 years as an institution this week. For professors like Taylor Damonte, Ph.D., who have been working at the university for over 20 years, this is a good time to reflect on how much the institution has changed. “I really applaud the...
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
Live Music in The Market Common Area
The Market Common in Myrtle Beach quickly became a favored residential, shopping, restaurant and entertainment destination after first opening in 2008. Ever expanding the Market Common continues to add new live music options, each with its own focus and audience. As is true with all live music venues, schedules and formats change regularly, so it’s always safest to call first. Enjoy!
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
