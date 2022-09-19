ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom

The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Lifestyle
myhorrynews.com

Landmark Sign program may further protect Conway's history, 'unique character'

Conway officials are taking measures to protect historic and iconic signage throughout the city. City council on Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a program for iconic, landmark and historic signs to be updated to new technology without losing character. These types of landmarks are...
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend

If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Person
Walter Edgar
myrtlebeachsc.com

Best Bartenders in Myrtle Beach – 2022 Guide

Hiring new staff means that you need to carefully and thoroughly look at all the interested candidates. You should make sure that every single person you hire aligns well with the culture of your restaurant. When it comes to hiring a bartender, it gets even more tricky. This is because...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Top Bog! Loris Bog-Off to feature new contest for professional chefs

Professional chefs, restaurant owners and former Bog-Off winners can soon take their chances at winning Top Bog, a new contest coming to the Loris Bog-Off on Oct. 15. Bog-Off goers are in for a show as the new contest comes to the 43rd annual festival. And chefs participating have a chance to win $1,000, a trophy and bragging rights.
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes. Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Food Lion to hold ribbon cutting ceremony September 21

First 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card. The Kingstree Food Lion will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, to officially unveil significant changes made in the store over the last several months. On Sept. 21, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $250, and additional giveaways will take place over the next several days.
KINGSTREE, SC
myrtlebeach.com

SOS Fall Migration 2022

The SOS Fall Migration is slated for September 15-25, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to celebrate our state dance, shagging. Shaggers will come to the beach for the last event of the season. The SOS lounges in the area host dancing, tea parties, classes and live music. Hot spots...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million

The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Professor reflects back on over 20-years at CCU during Founder’s Week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University celebrates 68 years as an institution this week. For professors like Taylor Damonte, Ph.D., who have been working at the university for over 20 years, this is a good time to reflect on how much the institution has changed. “I really applaud the...
CONWAY, SC
Outsider.com

Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station

A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Live Music in The Market Common Area

The Market Common in Myrtle Beach quickly became a favored residential, shopping, restaurant and entertainment destination after first opening in 2008. Ever expanding the Market Common continues to add new live music options, each with its own focus and audience. As is true with all live music venues, schedules and formats change regularly, so it’s always safest to call first. Enjoy!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster

Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
CHAPIN, SC

