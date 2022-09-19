ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
WAFB

Man killed in shooting at BR apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, authorities responded to the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street, not far from Nicholson Drive, around midnight Thursday, Sept. 22. Police say a male...
wbrz.com

Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death

BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident...
wbrz.com

Rapper was targeted, killed in overnight shooting at Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE - A local rapper was shot to death Tuesday night in a what investigators believe was a gang-related killing. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim, 33-year-old Stanley Wright, was found dead in the parking lot.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police

Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police. As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines,...
WAFB.com

Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge

Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments. The storm is expected to affect parts of Canada late Friday and Saturday. Scotlandville High school transitions to hybrid learning schedule. Updated: 3 hours ago. Scotlandville High continues in-person learning after plumbing issues...
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Seven7Hardaway Gunned Down In Targeted Attack: Report

The Baton Rouge music scene is grieving the loss of a local favorite. We recently reported that PnB Rock has been laid to rest with a traditional Muslim funeral, and as Hip Hop converses about the safety of artists, news of another rapper's slaying in Louisiana has made headlines. According to multiple reports out of the city, a rapper named Seven7Hardaway, real name Stanley Wright, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Tuesday (September 20).
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge High among schools targeted by fake threats Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Several schools across Louisiana, including Baton Rouge Magnet High, received nearly identical calls Thursday phoning in false threats. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. warning them of "a possible armed person on campus" at Baton Rouge High. The school was...
wbrz.com

Reward skyrockets past $37K for information on LSU student's killer

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked says a reward for information on her killer has more than tripled in a matter of days. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to a conviction in Rice's killing.
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
WAFB.com

Deadly shooting at Alight Baton Rouge Apartments

Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It's called "Ochsner 65 Plus" and is only for patients 65 and older. LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish. Updated:...
wbrz.com

City leaders admit 8 different gangs wreaking havoc across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - During a news conference Thursday, Baton Rouge Police admitted at least eight different gangs are wreaking havoc across the community and measures are in place to address the subzones where they are operating. "Just yesterday, based on investigative intelligence, suggested and identified gangs in our city are...
