A cult classic fantasy thriller that flopped at the box office returns with a vengeance on streaming

Emily King
2d ago
I didn't know it flopped at the box office. I remember seeing it as a little girl in the theater and always thought it was really popular.
Viewpoints
3d ago
In 1993 it was never going to win any awards, but my kids loved it and so did my grandkids. I suspect their kids will too.
Jon Smith
2d ago
The movie flops of the 90’s are quality now??Hollywood hasn’t really done anything lately. They have to pull out crappy old movies because they’re better than anything that’s coming out of that miserable town lately.
