Read full article on original website
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Carolina Music Museum
If you like beautiful old keyboard instruments, not to mention beautiful small museums, I strongly recommend that you pay a visit to the Carolina Music Museum, in Greenville South Carolina. The museum is housed in a former Coca Cola bottling plant, and the collection features more than forty English, European, and American harpsichords and pianos dating from 1570 to 1845. They’re all playable, they all have fascinating individual histories, and they’ve all been refurbished and restored to pristine condition by a remarkable man named Thomas Strange. Strange is a physicist by profession, but he got the keyboard bug in college when he played on a hand-built clavichord, and he started building and collecting instruments. Many thousands of hours of study and work later he had become one of the world’s experts in the restoration of old keyboard instruments, and had amassed the collection that became the heart of the Carolina Music Museum.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
ETFs vs mutual funds
Exchange traded funds or ETFs have gained tremendously in popularity over the past ten years with many investors preferring them over regular mutual funds. So how do either of these fit into your overall financial plan? Mike Switzer interviews Rick Van Der Noord, a certified financial planner in Greenville, SC.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“W” is for Whaley, William Burroughs Smith (1866-1929)
A native of Charleston, Whaley graduated from Cornell with a degree in mechanical engineering. He went to work for a New England firm that sent him to Columbia in 1892 to study the potential for hydroelectric-powered mills. Whaley saw an opportunity, moved to Columbia and opened his own firm, W. B. Smith Whaley & Company. The firm became the state’s premier architectural and engineering concern specializing in textile mill design, innovation, and development. With designs to its credit in Massachusetts, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Whaley & Company earned both regional and national reputations. In 1900 Whaley expanded his operations by opening a Boston office. From 1899-1901, William Burroughs Smith Whaley built his masterpiece, the 2,400 loom, 104,000 spindle, four-story Olympia Mill, near Columbia.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“S” is for Saluda County
“S” is for Saluda County (452 square miles; 2020 population 20,292). Created in 1895, Saluda County is bordered by Lexington, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick, Newberry, and Greenwood Counties. In 1929, when Lake Murray was created, the county gained one hundred miles of shoreline and found 5,120 acres of its territory underwater. The county was once part of Ninety Six District, then of Edgefield District, and finally of Edgefield County and therefore shares its early history with these entities. The soil consists of deep, well-drained loams and clays with sand along the “Ridge” section. Hills are low and easily adapted to cultivation. There is abundant rainfall. In the early twenty-first century agriculture still dominated the Saluda County economy, but cotton had been replaced by the poultry industry, cattle farms, dairy production, tree farming, and peach orchards.
Comments / 0