wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Upcoming Matthew McConaughey Movie About Soccer Team Heading To China Has Been Scrapped Over ‘Disturbing Allegations’
Although Matthew McConaughey was heard reprising Buster Moon late last year in Sing 2, we haven’t seen the actor in a live-action movie since 2019’s The Gentlemen, where he teamed with director Guy Ritchie. Well, that wait is about to get longer, as it’s been reported that McConaughey’s upcoming movie about a soccer team that went to China has been scrapped due to “disturbing allegations.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
SheKnows
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette
Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
