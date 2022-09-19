Related
As No. 13 Utah comes to town, Arizona State interim head coach out to prove he’s the right man for the job
Former Chandler High School coach Shaun Aguano believes he’s the right man for the job at ASU; he is suddenly the interim head coach at Arizona State, having replaced Herm Edwards, who was fired Sunday.
Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule
6:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Minnesota @ Kansas City. 12:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Minnesota @ Kansas City. 12:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Seattle @ Kansas City. 6:30PM B104 - High School Football - Great Bend @ Wichita SE. 6:30PM KHOK - High School Football - Hoisington...
MLB・
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0