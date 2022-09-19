ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

6:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Minnesota @ Kansas City. 12:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Minnesota @ Kansas City. 12:30PM 1590/95.5FM - Royals Baseball - Seattle @ Kansas City. 6:30PM B104 - High School Football - Great Bend @ Wichita SE. 6:30PM KHOK - High School Football - Hoisington...
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

