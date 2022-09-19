MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They’ve looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed. Up next is a Miami Dolphins team that looks to be a contender in the AFC behind its confident first-year coach and electric offensive weapons. “The Buffalo Bills have won the division and done an unbelievable job in all three phases,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, “so what better for the Miami Dolphins, that’s a young team that is really invested and they’re very eager to play football, what better opportunity than playing the best and seeing where you’re at?”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO