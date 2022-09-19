Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
2 Your Health: Wandering big risk for those with dementia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Alzheimer’s disease can affect people in many different ways, like causing some to wander. Six in ten people living with dementia will wander at least once, with many doing so repeatedly. “I think that oftentimes family members or friends don’t bring it up in the medical visit because there are so many other things that they are bringing up.
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant mayor recuperating from medical procedure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor thanked doctors on social media after returning home from surgery Monday. Mayor Will Haynie posted a brief message on his Twitter account saying he was grateful to be home recuperating from a heart pacemaker implant. “Suzette and I thank doctors Runquist...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookgreen Gardens $20M campaign will complete 50-year vision
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens has announced its first campaign in more than 25 years. Campaign for the Next Generation will see an expansion of its art, nature and history programming as well as new facilities such as the red wolf exhibit. The funding is being allocated to four key areas: a new […]
FodorsTravel
30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina
Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester paws announces hiring for brand new position
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire a Community Support Coordinator to support the community's current needs. The pandemic and inflation have caused responsible pet owners to rehome their pets due to the inability to afford their care. Many pet owners are being forced to relocate...
charlestondaily.net
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State
The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
The Post and Courier
Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks
Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
counton2.com
Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston needs 27 ditch cleaners to help reduce flooding. It has 7.
If there's rain in the overnight forecast, John Rock doesn't sleep, even at low tide. While sea level rise is to blame for dozens of floods in Charleston each year, Rock's problem is a clogged ditch. When storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in the city on Sept....
Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, Alex’s Drug Connections
The new episode of my true crime podcast dropped. In this episode of Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, we discuss a NY Post article that brings more attention to Alex Murdaugh and possible drug connections. Plus, we talk about the arrests of 2 men the prosecutor says are tied to Alex. Rumors of […]
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Charleston schools need a radical reform
We should not be surprised a recent report shows the academic performance gap between Black and White students in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is not getting smaller. What is surprising and troubling, however, is educators likely will keep trying the same recycled programs that have not worked for a majority of students of color.
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
gcaptain.com
Port of Charleston Handles Deepest Draft Ship to Date After Harbor Deepening
South Carolina Ports is putting Charleston Harbor’s new 52-foot depth to good use, handling a container ship at the deepest draft to-date. The 12,119 TEU-capacity MSC Rayshmi recently set a record for deepest draft at SC Ports, arriving at 48 feet and 11 inches of draft. Five post-panamax cranes worked the ship at the Port of Charleston’s Wando Welch Terminal, moving 2,758 containers on and off the ship.
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
Comments / 0