Charleston, SC

2 Your Health: Wandering big risk for those with dementia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Alzheimer’s disease can affect people in many different ways, like causing some to wander. Six in ten people living with dementia will wander at least once, with many doing so repeatedly. “I think that oftentimes family members or friends don’t bring it up in the medical visit because there are so many other things that they are bringing up.
Mt. Pleasant mayor recuperating from medical procedure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor thanked doctors on social media after returning home from surgery Monday. Mayor Will Haynie posted a brief message on his Twitter account saying he was grateful to be home recuperating from a heart pacemaker implant. “Suzette and I thank doctors Runquist...
30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
Dorchester paws announces hiring for brand new position

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire a Community Support Coordinator to support the community's current needs. The pandemic and inflation have caused responsible pet owners to rehome their pets due to the inability to afford their care. Many pet owners are being forced to relocate...
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State

The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
WCBD Count on 2

New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks

Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
WCBD Count on 2

Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
Our View: Charleston schools need a radical reform

We should not be surprised a recent report shows the academic performance gap between Black and White students in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is not getting smaller. What is surprising and troubling, however, is educators likely will keep trying the same recycled programs that have not worked for a majority of students of color.
Port of Charleston Handles Deepest Draft Ship to Date After Harbor Deepening

South Carolina Ports is putting Charleston Harbor’s new 52-foot depth to good use, handling a container ship at the deepest draft to-date. The 12,119 TEU-capacity MSC Rayshmi recently set a record for deepest draft at SC Ports, arriving at 48 feet and 11 inches of draft. Five post-panamax cranes worked the ship at the Port of Charleston’s Wando Welch Terminal, moving 2,758 containers on and off the ship.
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
