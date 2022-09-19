ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic Fans Sing "If You Hate The Royal Family Clap Your Hands" During Minute's Applause For Queen

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

A vocal section of Celtic fans disrupted a minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II before Sunday's Scottish Premiership game at St Mirren.

Both sets of players gathered around the center circle before kick-off and were invited to clap as a show of respect for Her Majesty, who died earlier this month following seven decades on the throne.

The royal family are far from universally popular in Scotland, especially among Celtic supporters.

So organizers had opted for applause rather than silence in the hope that it would drown out any boos and jeers.

But instead, Celtic hijacked the minute's applause by singing: "If you hate the royal family clap your hands".

A large banner displaying those lyrics was also on display in the away section of St Mirren Park.

A banner reading: "If you hate the royal family clap your hands" pictured on display ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic IMAGO/PA Images/Steve Welsh

The game was taking place on the eve of the Queen's state funeral.

St Mirren beat Celtic 2-0 with goals from Mark O'Hara and Jonah Ayunga either side of half-time.

Celtic had won their first six league matches of the season by an aggregate score of 25-1.

Their first domestic defeat of the season allowed Rangers to move to within two points of them.

#Clap#St Mirren Park#British Royal Family#Uk#Celtic#Scottish Premiership#Rangers
