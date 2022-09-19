ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos show the royal family arriving at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

By Mikhaila Friel, Armani Syed
 3 days ago
The Duchess of Sussex arrives at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
  • Members of the royal family were photographed arriving for the Queen's funeral.
  • Queen Elizabeth's state funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
  • The British monarch died on September 8 at the age of 96.

