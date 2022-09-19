ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle spotted in tears as she leaves the Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle was spotted shedding a few tears while leaving Westminster Abbey after the Queen's state funeral on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband Prince Harry wearing an all-black dress with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of pearl earrings that Queen Elizabeth had gifted her back in 2018.
Mum gives birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told they'd all be boys

A young mum gave birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told by doctors they’d all be boys. New parents Jake Hammerton, 22, and his partner Caitlin Knight, 20, were thrilled to discover that Caitlin was pregnant. At their 22-week scan, the couple from Sheffield found out that they were having identical triplet boys – a one in 200 million case without IVF – so naturally they went away and started prepping for the arrival of their little lads.
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine denies having affair with Instagram model

Adam Levine has spoken out about allegations that he had a 'year-long' affair with a model off Instagram. On Monday (19 September), Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to claim she had been involved in an affair with Levine, best known for being in Maroon 5, and felt 'exploited' by the 43-year-old.
Calls for This Morning to axe Phil and Holly over Queen's funeral after petition reaches 35,000 signatures

Thousands of people have signed a petition to remove Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as hosts of This Morning. The TV presenters were widely criticised after they appeared to skip the huge queue to visit the Queen's coffin which was lying in state at Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September) - though they have since denied that this is what actually happened.
