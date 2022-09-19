Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
Special meaning behind Meghan Markle’s dress for the Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle paid tribute to Her Majesty in not one, but two different ways, through the outfit she wore to the monarch’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, attended the Queen’s funeral with her husband Prince Harry on Monday, 19 September. The mother-of-two arrived at the service, which...
Princess Charlotte bursts into tears as she says goodbye to the Queen
Princess Charlotte was seen bursting into tears as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, today (19 September). The princess, aged seven, was comforted by her mother, the now Princess of Wales, after the service at Westminster Abbey seemingly got too much for her. Royals fans...
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
RELATED PEOPLE
Khloe Kardashian invited Tristan Thompson to son's birth despite cheating scandal
Khloé Kardashian invited Tristan Thompson to visit their baby son in hospital shortly after his birth, despite the cheating scandal that was revealed just months earlier. In the first episode of the new season of The Kardashians, Khloé, 38, can be seen deliberating whether to allow Tristan, 31, into the hospital room as their surrogate goes into labour.
Prince Harry and William 'shared surprising conversation' on Harry’s birthday last week
Princes William and Harry reportedly shared a ‘surprising’ exchange on the Duke of Sussex’s birthday last week. The two brothers, whose relationship has been strained following Harry’s move to the US and subsequent Oprah Winfrey interview, were reunited in the UK earlier this month after a long estrangement.
Gran celebrates her first wedding anniversary with 25-year-old husband
A grandmother is defying online trolls who criticised her relationship by celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her 25-year-old husband. Cheryl McGregor, 62, married her partner Quran McCain, 25, in September 2021 and thanks to their 37-year age gap, they've been subject to a pretty heavy wave of hate ever since.
Meghan Markle spotted in tears as she leaves the Queen's funeral
Meghan Markle was spotted shedding a few tears while leaving Westminster Abbey after the Queen's state funeral on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband Prince Harry wearing an all-black dress with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of pearl earrings that Queen Elizabeth had gifted her back in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle pays tribute at the Queen's funeral with simple gesture
Meghan Markle has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with a simple gesture at her funeral. Meghan arrived at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey today (19 September) with her husband, Prince Harry, and the rest of the royal family following the Queen's passing on 8 September. She...
Mum gives birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told they'd all be boys
A young mum gave birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told by doctors they’d all be boys. New parents Jake Hammerton, 22, and his partner Caitlin Knight, 20, were thrilled to discover that Caitlin was pregnant. At their 22-week scan, the couple from Sheffield found out that they were having identical triplet boys – a one in 200 million case without IVF – so naturally they went away and started prepping for the arrival of their little lads.
U.K.・
Paris Hilton offers ‘big reward’ to anyone who finds her missing Chihuahua
Paris Hilton is offering a 'big reward' with 'no questions asked' to anyone who can help find her dog Diamond Baby after the beloved Chihuahua went missing. The socialite and heiress took to Instagram on Monday to share the devastating news with her 20 million followers in the hopes of tracking down her pooch.
Rylan Clark reveals he tried to end his life after admitting to cheating on husband
Rylan Clark has bravely spoken out about his suicide attempt following his separation from husband Dan Neal. Clark and Neal split in May 2021 after the TV star revealed he’d been unfaithful years earlier. Clark explained in his new book that the situation was almost too much to bear,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine denies having affair with Instagram model
Adam Levine has spoken out about allegations that he had a 'year-long' affair with a model off Instagram. On Monday (19 September), Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to claim she had been involved in an affair with Levine, best known for being in Maroon 5, and felt 'exploited' by the 43-year-old.
Teen with super rare condition is allergic to her own tears
A teenage girl has shed light on her super rare skin condition that makes her allergic to water, leaving her in agonising pain every time she takes a shower, sweats or even cries. Sadie Tessmer, 14, was diagnosed with aquagenic urticaria just four months ago. The allergy, which only affects...
Reporter Gets Adorable Surprise From Her Boyfriend While Live On TV
"Who's that behind you?" an anchor for New York’s PIX11 asked journalist Michelle Ross as she finished up an interview.
Calls for This Morning to axe Phil and Holly over Queen's funeral after petition reaches 35,000 signatures
Thousands of people have signed a petition to remove Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as hosts of This Morning. The TV presenters were widely criticised after they appeared to skip the huge queue to visit the Queen's coffin which was lying in state at Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September) - though they have since denied that this is what actually happened.
Kate Middleton says son Louis is struggling to understand the Queen's death
Kate, Princess of Wales, has revealed that her youngest son Louis is struggling to make sense of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. As the nation mourns the late monarch's death today, William and Kate have been guiding their three young children, George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, through the unprecedented time.
This Morning’s Holly and Phil break silence after being accused of queue jumping
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have addressed the public after being accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state. Watch the video below:. The popular This Morning presenters travelled to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the late monarch on Friday (16 September). While thousands...
People Who Were Extras On TV/Movie Sets, Tell Us Your Stories
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
Tyla
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0