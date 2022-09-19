NOW: This weekend’s ’Doors Open Milwaukee’ lets you get an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the Brew City. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's an open book history lesson for those who love anything about Milwaukee. "Doors Open Milwaukee" is back for another year, and this time it's all in person. It takes place both Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th. At least one hundred different places will be profiled for free, including museums, historic theatres, galleries, and gardens. Fiserv Forum and America's Black Holocaust Museum are both on the list. Some tours and various locations will cost you. But organizers say this event is invaluable when it comes to learning everything you want to know about the Brew City.

