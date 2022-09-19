Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
This weekend's 'Doors Open Milwaukee' lets you get an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the Brew City
NOW: This weekend’s ’Doors Open Milwaukee’ lets you get an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the Brew City. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's an open book history lesson for those who love anything about Milwaukee. "Doors Open Milwaukee" is back for another year, and this time it's all in person. It takes place both Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th. At least one hundred different places will be profiled for free, including museums, historic theatres, galleries, and gardens. Fiserv Forum and America's Black Holocaust Museum are both on the list. Some tours and various locations will cost you. But organizers say this event is invaluable when it comes to learning everything you want to know about the Brew City.
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Milwaukee man's clean-up walks inspire a book
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jim Bauernfeind started walking for exercise years ago, but he couldn't just walk past all of the trash he saw in his Milwaukee neighborhood. So, for years, he's been picking it up, and keeping track of what he's found. In fact, Bauernfeind has become such an...
CBS 58
Harbor Fest 2022 hits the Harbor District this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The celebration of Milwaukee's working harbor returns this weekend and three of Harbor Fest's organizers sat with with CBS 58 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tia Torhorst, CEO of Milwaukee Harbor District, Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Kim Pemble, interim Executive Director of Riveredge Nature Center discuss what can be expected from this year's Harbor Fest.
CBS 58
Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mkewithkids.com
5 Free Kid-Friendly Tours Happening This Weekend
This weekend is Doors Open Milwaukee, Historic Milwaukee’s annual event that offers more than 100 free tours of buildings around Milwaukee. This year, 22 tours are designated as family-friendly, and they’ll have family passports available to stamp at the locations you visit. Here are five of the free...
CBS 58
Learn how a good scare can also benefit a good cause
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures are taking a dip this week, we are all receiving a reminder that the Halloween season is just around the corner. For those looking for a way to combine some community service with their Halloween fright, there's an event that might be just for you.
CBS 58
Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
CBS 58
Doors Open Milwaukee: America's Black Holocaust Museum free to visit this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Michael Schlesinger stopped by American's Black Holocaust Museum to learn how the museum is participating in Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend and how anyone can visit for free. Full details about Doors Open Milwaukee can be found here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
CBS 58
Summerfest grounds 'goes to the dogs; Saturday, Sept. 24 for the annual Fromm Petfest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We've had a summer full festival of ethnic festivals along Milwaukee's lakefront. Now it's time for the animals to have their day in the sun. This Saturday is "Fromm Petfest" on the Summerfest grounds. It's a day to celebrate all things pets, including some fun pet-centric activities like dock diving, lure and agility courses, and a doggie dash. It's definitely a day gone to the dogs, cats, kids, and anyone who loves animals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crab Du Jour server fired, cited after throwing drink at customer
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A server at the Crab Du Jour restaurant on S. 76th Street in Greenfield has been fired and cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a drink in a woman's face Aug. 16. The Milwaukee woman said she complained that her food was cold and asked for it...
WISN
Downtown Milwaukee to host Halloween-spirited event
MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will host a new Halloween event this year at Red Arrow Park. Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. "We're bringing safe, family fun to the heart of downtown with our new pumpkin palooza," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21. "Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Rave fights back against Deer District concert venue development
The Rave Eagles Club is promoting a petition arguing against the development of a new concert venue in Milwaukee's Deer District.
Local leaders say streets beyond Brady could go car-free
A deadly hit and run on Brady Street is sparking a conversation about options to increase pedestrian safety.
CBS 58
Get lost in the Titanic corn maze at local pumpkin farm
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the last day of summer, and the cooler temps will bring people out to pumpkin farms all over the area. Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County has nearly 90 acres you can get lost on. First you can get lost in the 25 acres of pumpkin patch. With pumpkins so large, you'll want to bring someone along to help you get it into your wagon.
CBS 58
Festa Italiana will make its return Saturday after 2-year hiatus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana is back after a two year hiatus. This year it will be at the Italian Community Center, and it will be a scaled back version of the fest Milwaukeeans have come to love at the Summerfest Grounds. With one entertainment stage and a cucina...
CBS 58
Meet our Pet of the Week: Roscoe the cat - available for adoption
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This morning Alex Corradetti spoke with Deserae Jones-Hartwig of Wisconsin Humane Society to learn about the pet of the week, Roscoe the cat. Learn more about pets available for adoption here.
CBS 58
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteer heads to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- An American Red Cross volunteer from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico Wednesday, Sept. 21 to help with hurricane relief. Dianna Trush has family there, so you can imagine just how meaningful this deployment is to her. Wednesday morning she'll leave out of O'Hare International...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County electric bus charging station installed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 the installation of the first electric bus charging station at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. It is installed along Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. The MCTS planned 9-mile, regional, modern transit...
CBS 58
Milwaukee area shelters 'overwhelmed' with cats in need of forever homes
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- An abundance of adoptable cats is overwhelming shelters in the Milwaukee area. Those shelters are hoping to get the word out that they need help. One organization we talked to is right now housing 225 cats. They're all with foster families, each one caring for multiple cats at a time -- so they're in great need of more fosters, and especially adoptees.
Comments / 0