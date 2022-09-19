ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
WBTV

Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
WBTV

Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WBTV

Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school in Cabarrus County has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to a threat, district officials said. According to information from Cabarrus County Schools, Cox Mill High School is under evacuation as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A robocall threat similar to calls from Tuesday was received, officials said.
WBTV

New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Those going to the Mooresville High School football game Friday night when they take on Hickory Ridge will be subject to new security measures. The Mooresville Graded School District posted about the changes overnight, which go into effect with Friday’s game. A note that...
WSOC Charlotte

Schools in Dallas dismiss early due to water issue

GASTON COUNY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools are dismissing several schools early due to a problem with a water pipe Wednesday, Channel 9 has learned. The impacted schools in Dallas include Costner Elementary School, Carr Elementary School, W.C. Friday Middle School, and North Gaston High School. Officials with the...
WBTV

Salisbury Police hosts third “Cultivating Community Conversations”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) continues its series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
WBTV

Massive tree falls on Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville

Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Updated: Sep. 19,...
WCNC

Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
