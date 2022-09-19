Read full article on original website
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
WBTV
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
WBTV
Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
WBTV
Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
WBTV
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
WBTV
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school in Cabarrus County has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to a threat, district officials said. According to information from Cabarrus County Schools, Cox Mill High School is under evacuation as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A robocall threat similar to calls from Tuesday was received, officials said.
WBTV
New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Those going to the Mooresville High School football game Friday night when they take on Hickory Ridge will be subject to new security measures. The Mooresville Graded School District posted about the changes overnight, which go into effect with Friday’s game. A note that...
Schools in Dallas dismiss early due to water issue
GASTON COUNY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools are dismissing several schools early due to a problem with a water pipe Wednesday, Channel 9 has learned. The impacted schools in Dallas include Costner Elementary School, Carr Elementary School, W.C. Friday Middle School, and North Gaston High School. Officials with the...
‘It’s an honor’: Butler High School teacher receives special surprise
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Butler High School teacher received an unexpected gift Tuesday that she’ll be able to use towards her classroom and students. The nonprofit Charlotte Sports Foundation has dubbed this “Extra Yard For Teachers Week” and they honored Sheree Heisler for going the extra yard in the classroom.
WBTV
Salisbury Police hosts third “Cultivating Community Conversations”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) continues its series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
WBTV
Massive tree falls on Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville
Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Updated: Sep. 19,...
Retired judge speaks on school bomb threats in area
Over just this week, multiple schools in multiple districts have had to deal with various bomb threats, which have disrupted class for thousands of students.
Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
Multiple Charlotte-Area Schools Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threats
At least one high school dismissed students early after reportedly receiving a phone call threatening the campus.
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
WBTV
Multiple Cabarrus County schools evacuated due to threats, district says
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. According to Cabarrus County Schools, the four schools are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. This is...
Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at local schools this week
NORTH CAROLINA — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decisions come just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason. Later...
