Summer heat returns to Acadiana through the week

Summer is refusing to let go and has certainly extended its stay through the upcoming week.

A big ridge of high pressure is expanding out of Texas which is going to create a bit of a heat wave here in Acadiana.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s, but over the next couple of days we'll see those highs get into the mid and upper 90s.

Heat index values will sit around 100, if not a little higher with a lot of regularity this week.

This heat is going to be the main concern this week with skies remaining clear and sunny for the next few days.

The lone exception could be a chance for some isolated showers along the coast on Monday, but even those slim chances disappear as the week goes on.

In the long range forecast there's some model support for a front to move through early next week but there's a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel