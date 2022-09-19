Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 87-year-old man found safe days after going missing
An 87-year-old man has been found safe, days after he went missing, according to Cincinnati police. 87-year-old Henry Parker had been missing since Saturday night after he walked away from his house on Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills. Dozens of volunteers have been hitting the streets looking for him.
WLWT 5
Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck
CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Vine Street in Hartwell.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron.
2 children dead, 2 remain hospitalized from West Chester Apartment fire
WEST CHESTER — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a pedestrian struck at Cutter Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the West End, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department announced on Twitter that delays should be expected due to this...
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WLWT 5
Police close a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a portion of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Northbound Colerain Avenue is closed between Jessup and Blue Rock roads due to a crash involving an...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Investigators suspect off-duty Hamilton police officer was drunk when crashing into woman's SUV
OXFORD, Ohio — Bruised and on crutches, Laura Farnsworth showed up at the Area I courthouse in Oxford Thursday for Hamilton police Sgt. Casey Johnson's preliminary hearing. "I guess I just don't want him to get away with it with drinking and driving and hitting me. I'm just mad," Farnsworth said.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the two-vehicle accident occurred on Princeton Pike at Interstate 275 in Springdale around 11:00 a.m. The exit ramp at on I-275 WB at 747/Princeton Pike/Exit 42 is closed due to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered 87-year-old man
CINCINNATI — The search continues for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia more than two days after he went missing. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Henry Parker was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. walking away from his house on the 3000 block of Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Investigation into shooting that left suspect dead, officer critically injured closed
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Warren County prosecutor has closed the investigation into a fatal shooting involving an officer that left a man dead and another officer injured. It happened on July 12 when officers responded to a domestic call. The suspect, Mark Evers, was shot by another officer....
Cincinnati: A Make Struck By A Train Early This Morning
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Colerain and Harrison avenues in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Colerain and Harrison avenues in West End.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside.
