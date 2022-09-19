ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio

The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, IN
City
Richmond, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

New details emerge about murder, dismemberment of man in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — New video released in the case of a man murdered and dismembered shows the moment two suspects are taken into custody by police. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, is charged with murder. Investigators believe she shot her partner Jeffery Fellman, 55. Middletown police cruiser cameras show video as...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Inmate who escaped from River City Correctional back in custody

CINCINNATI — An inmate on the run for several months is back in custody. Danny Waters, 35, escaped from River City Correctional six months ago. Police said, on March 17, Waters was conducting cleaning duties in the facility's lobby, and while the staff wasn't looking, he left out the front doors.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Line Of Duty#Police#Violent Crime
WLWT 5

11-year-old charged after threat made toward school in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Ohio — An 11-year-old has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening after making a threat on social media toward a school in Deer Park. The investigation started when Superintendent Jay Phillips was made aware of a threat that came through TikTok at 5 a.m. Monday. The...
DEER PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

An in-depth look at youth violence surging in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — Youth violence in Cincinnati is trending in the wrong direction. This week alone, a 14-year-old was arrested by the Cincinnati police department's fugitive apprehension squad on murder charges. He appeared in court Wednesday on murder charges in the death of Shawn Lewis, who was shot and killed on his 15th birthday Friday night in Over-The-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy