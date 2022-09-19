Read full article on original website
Investigators suspect off-duty Hamilton police officer was drunk when crashing into woman's SUV
OXFORD, Ohio — Bruised and on crutches, Laura Farnsworth showed up at the Area I courthouse in Oxford Thursday for Hamilton police Sgt. Casey Johnson's preliminary hearing. "I guess I just don't want him to get away with it with drinking and driving and hitting me. I'm just mad," Farnsworth said.
