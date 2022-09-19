Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Will Tesla's Reduced Wait Times In China Impact Its Stock?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Tesla's FSD Beta Expands To 60,000 More Owners In The US And Canada
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a significant expansion of the FSD Beta program to include an additional 60,000 owners in the United States and Canada. This will bring the total number of FSD Beta testers to more than 160,000 in the two countries. Musk announced the move in a September...
insideevs.com
Xpeng G9 Electric SUV Debuts In China With 480 KW Charging
Xpeng has officially launched its G9 premium electric SUV in China as its flagship model. Set to hit the market in October, the G9 boasts the quickest charging rate of any EV currently on sale, 480 kW, and it’s not only meant as a rival for other electric SUVs - it has its sights firmly set on conventional internal combustion-engined SUVs from established automakers.
insideevs.com
Why Is The Internet Calling This $26,000 Chinese EV A Tesla Clone?
Not long ago we wrote about a new Chinese off-road EV that was announced with several features inspired by the GMC Hummer EV and a somewhat similar aesthetic. The automotive scene immediately branded it a Hummer EV clone (even though it is very different in many ways, especially looks) and it appears that the internet is at it again, with several reports stating that this sleek electric sedan from China’s Changan Automotive is a Tesla Model 3 clone.
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan
Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
Chinese Navy Shadows U.S. and Canadian Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait
The American guided-missile destroyer and Canadian frigate conducted their second Taiwan Strait transit in a year.
Russia is reportedly weighing a $50 billion tax hike on oil and gas exports as its resilience to sanctions fades
Russia's finance ministry is considering plans to raise taxes on energy exports, Kommersant reported. The tax hike proposals could bolster the government's budget by around $50 billion. The Kremlin's resilience to western sanctions is finally starting to fade, economists told Insider. The Kremlin is weighing up plans to hike oil...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
insideevs.com
Giga Berlin Cell Production Still On, But Tesla Will Focus On Austin
Tesla has not given up on producing batteries at its plant in Germany, but the company says it is prioritizing battery manufacturing in the United States because of the prospect of tax incentives. A Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month said Tesla had paused plans for a 50...
insideevs.com
Tesla Recalls 1.1-Million Cars For Incorrect Automatic Window Operation
Tesla has announced a recall for 1.1-million vehicles built between 2017 and 2022 for a problem with the automatic windows, which may not stop when they detect an obstruction. This means that as the windows go up automatically, they may may cause an injury and as such they do not comply with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) safety guidelines for power-operated windows.
insideevs.com
Faraday Future FF 91 EPA-Certified For 381 Miles Of Range
Faraday Future's FF 91 luxury EV may not have a firm production start date yet, but it has an EPA range rating. The California-based startup has announced that its first vehicle was officially certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency to have a rating of 381 miles (613 kilometers) of range. In the press release announcing the news, the EV startup says the range rating is based on a fully equipped FF 91 riding on 22-inch wheels.
insideevs.com
Report: Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased By 8% In A Week
The latest update on Tesla's global electric car order backlog and wait times shows that the decline continues towards potentially the lowest level so far this year. According to Troy Teslike, which provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of September 7, 2022 is about 381,000 cars (globally), which is about 33,000 or 8% less than 414,000 on August 31.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Presents eActros LongHaul "Concept Prototype"
Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover a "concept prototype" of the upcoming eActros LongHaul 40-ton semi for long-distance transport. The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul was announced in 2020. The first prototypes have already undergone intensive tests and later this year they will be tested on public roads. In 2023, the company intends to send near-series prototypes to various customers for testing.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
Drones Teamed With Manned Aircraft Will Help Counter China: Pacific Air Forces Chief
Northrop GrummanPairing manned and unmanned aircraft will present China with multiple dilemmas, the head of U.S. Air Forces Pacific says.
insideevs.com
Check Out Rivian's Mobile Service Vehicles, Including R1T And EDV
As Rivian is ramping up production of the R1T, R1S and EDV, the company obviously needs to step up its game when it comes to service. As with other EV startups, including Tesla, Rivian has several ways to service the vehicles it sold across the country: the traditional way via its service centers, via mobile service vehicles that can come to the owner wherever they are, and through over-the-air (OTA) software updates, depending on what needs to be done to the car.
insideevs.com
Nikola Opens European Order Books For Iveco-Based Tre BEV Truck
Nikola has just revealed what it calls the European Beta version of the Tre BEV heavy duty truck and it is also now accepting orders for the vehicle. In the United States Nikola wants to start Tre BEV deliveries in the second half of 2023, while in Europe that will happen in the first half of 2024.
insideevs.com
Which Electric Truck Is Quickest Ever? F-150 Lightning, Rivian, Hummer
We've been waiting for years and years wondering when electric pickup trucks would finally come to market, and now they've arrived. Interestingly, all three electric trucks that are available on our shores came to market around a similar timeframe, and all beat the Tesla Cybertruck to market, but that's a different story for a different day.
