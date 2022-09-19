As Rivian is ramping up production of the R1T, R1S and EDV, the company obviously needs to step up its game when it comes to service. As with other EV startups, including Tesla, Rivian has several ways to service the vehicles it sold across the country: the traditional way via its service centers, via mobile service vehicles that can come to the owner wherever they are, and through over-the-air (OTA) software updates, depending on what needs to be done to the car.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO