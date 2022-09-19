It was a close call for one Tampa Police Officer when not one but two wrong-way drivers sped by him on the Selmon Expressway early Sunday morning.

Officer Scott Van Treese quickly swerved out of the way to prevent being hit head-on by two vehicles driving the wrong way. Officer Van Treese said the near-collision happened on the Selmon Expressway at the 78th street exit ramp.

“Both vehicles came directly at me. One even honked their horn as if to tell me I was going the wrong way. So I swerved off to the side, narrowly missing both vehicles,” said Officer Scott Van Treese.

VIDEO: 2 wrong-way drivers nearly hit Tampa Police Officer head-on

Ironically, Officer Van Treese had just arrested a drunk driver that was going the wrong way and was taking that person to jail. He believes these two wrong-way drivers were also impaired.

“Impaired drivers have a tendency to tailgate each other. It’s very common that when we find drunk drivers, that they’re right on the back bumper of another vehicle,” Van Treese said. "My only assumption is maybe that person in the white van was impaired and was tailgating the car in front of him and just one drunk following another drunk.”

The DUI officer tells ABC Action News that this incident is the third time since being on the force with TPD that he has had to dodge wrong-way drivers.

“I’ve been on the squad for eight years. I catch drivers that are impaired probably four to five times a week. So, it happens quite often,” Van Treese said.

The Tampa Police Department wants to remind drivers to never drive distracted or impaired. Have a designated driver when drinking or use a ride-share service.

“You could very easily pick up and have yourself a ride within minutes, and it’s only going to cost you $20-$30 to get home versus risking somebody’s life and also your own,” said Van Treese.

Without tag numbers, police have not been able to locate these wrong-way drivers. They're depending on witnesses to come forward.