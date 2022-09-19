ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden says it was 'totally irresponsible' for Donald Trump to keep top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago

By Sophia Ankel
President Joe Biden (left) and former President Donald Trump (right). AP
  • President Biden sat down with "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired on Sunday night.
  • In the interview, he said he was not given advance notice of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.
  • Biden said that Trump's retention of classified documents was "totally irresponsible."

President Joe Biden said it was "totally irresponsible" for former President Donald Trump to keep top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday, correspondent Scott Pelley asked Biden what he thought about a photo shared last month by the Department of Justice that shows some of the classified documents seized in Mar-a-Lago.

"How that could possibly happen? Biden replied. "How one — anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought, 'What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?'"

"Totally irresponsible," he added.

Biden said that he had not asked the DOJ for details about the documents because he did not want to interfere in the investigation.

"I don't want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take," Biden told "60 Minutes." "I agreed I would not tell them what to do and not, in fact, engage in telling them how to prosecute or not."

Biden also reiterated that he was not given advance notice of the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8. During the raid, the FBI seized about 20 boxes worth of material, including 11 sets marked as classified.

The search was part of a DOJ investigation into whether Trump violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

In response to the investigation, Trump and his allies have continuously attacked the FBI and the DOJ. Earlier this month, he described them as "vicious monsters" controlled by "radical left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media."

A representative of Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In the wide-ranging interview with "60 Minutes", Biden also declared that the "pandemic is over" and that he wouldn't commit to running again in 2024.

Dave in mi
3d ago

5 year felony per document. Trump did say anyone that steals classified documents should be put to death.

