Georgia county validates thousands of voters challenged by Trump allies
(Reuters) – A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a...
Special Session Called To Deal With Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers has called a special session to create a pathway to repeal Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban. The proposal would create a statewide binding referendum process through a constitutional amendment, allowing voters to file petitions with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to hold a vote on proposed state laws and constitutional amendments or to repeal current state laws.
Florida Democrat Endorses DeSantis for Governor: 'Obvious Choice'
The endorsement was stunning in deep-blue Palm Beach County, which voted for President Joe Biden by 13 points in 2020.
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Florida Republican Party extends voter registration lead over Dems by nearly 270,000
The state had 5,233,366 registered Republicans on Aug. 31 and 4,963,722 registered Democrats.
WATCH: Democratic official endorses DeSantis, says 'there is too much on the line'
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received the endorsement of a longtime Democrat and Palm Beach County official on Tuesday, saying that "there is too much on the line" ahead of the November gubernatorial election.
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
Former State Assemblyman Considering Run For Mayor
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April — and he’s already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director...
Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
Letter to the Editor – Why I am voting for DeSantis and NOT Crist
Greetings from North Lakeland. I am reading articles about voting for Crist as Governor, and this is terrifying to me!. Charlie Crist is unstable and cannot even pick a side. One day he is a Republican, the next day a Democrat, and now a Socialist/Marxist who wants to be like a King.
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
Florida Angel Mom Featured In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ New Campaign Ad
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced today the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Protecting Florida.” The 60-second ad is running statewide and features the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son died
Apply Now for Dairy Business Builder Grants
MADISON – Applications are being accepted now through November 10 for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants open to dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors in eleven Midwestern states. Thanks to additional federal funding, this Dairy Business Builder cycle marks the first to offer reimbursement grants of up to $100,000 each, doubling the previous limit of $50,000 each. Competition is open to small- to medium-sized businesses in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin.
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Records show Florida made another payment to aviation company that chartered migrant flights
FLORIDA, USA — Public records showed the state of Florida made another payment to the aviation company that flew migrants last week from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Tuesday afternoon, a flight departing from San Antonio, Texas was originally intended to land in President Biden's home state of Delaware. State...
Truth be Told: Crist attacks DeSantis on high prices in new ad
In an election year where many Republicans are blaming Democrats for rising inflation, the Crist Campaign puts high prices on the Governor.
Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting...
