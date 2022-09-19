ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wtaq.com

Georgia county validates thousands of voters challenged by Trump allies

(Reuters) – A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wtaq.com

Special Session Called To Deal With Wisconsin Abortion Law

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers has called a special session to create a pathway to repeal Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban. The proposal would create a statewide binding referendum process through a constitutional amendment, allowing voters to file petitions with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to hold a vote on proposed state laws and constitutional amendments or to repeal current state laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
wtaq.com

Former State Assemblyman Considering Run For Mayor

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April — and he’s already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director...
GREEN BAY, WI
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtaq.com

Apply Now for Dairy Business Builder Grants

MADISON – Applications are being accepted now through November 10 for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants open to dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors in eleven Midwestern states. Thanks to additional federal funding, this Dairy Business Builder cycle marks the first to offer reimbursement grants of up to $100,000 each, doubling the previous limit of $50,000 each. Competition is open to small- to medium-sized businesses in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

