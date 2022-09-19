Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Keep Classified Files From DOJ (1)
Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to uphold an order that temporarily bars Justice Department investigators from using about 100 documents with classified markings in a criminal probe of the former president. The records -- some bearing top secret markings -- should remain off limits to investigators while a...
bloomberglaw.com
Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)
The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
House approves overhaul of vote counting law at heart of Trump attempt to overthrow 2020 election
The House voted to overhaul the Electoral Count Act, aiming to clarify the law at the heart of Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.
Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – as it happened
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
The Verge
Texas has teed up a Supreme Court fight for the future of the internet
Late last week, a US court effectively declared social media moderation illegal in Texas. The ruling doesn’t change anything for now. But it just set the stage for a Supreme Court decision that could transform the internet. And with that context... it’s remarkably bad. The case I’m talking...
bloomberglaw.com
Easement Tax Break Emerges in Trump Fraud Case Brought by NY AG
Inflated appraisals helped Trump get bigger tax breaks, according to NY lawsuit. One of the pillars of the multibillion-dollar fraud lawsuit unveiled Wednesday against Donald Trump focused on a fairly common tax break that New York officials said lowered his tax bills by millions: conservation easements. Such easements involve donating...
bloomberglaw.com
Exxon Seeks Rehearing in $1.5 Billion Refund Dispute
ExxonMobil Corp. is asking an appeals court to rehear its claim to a $1.5 billion tax refund from the IRS for overseas oil and gas ventures because the court’s earlier ruling conflicts with established precedent. The oil and gas giant filed a petition for rehearing en banc at the...
bloomberglaw.com
Juul Sues FDA for Documents Related to Vape Product Denial Order (1)
Juul Labs Inc. is suing the Food and Drug Administration to obtain documents related to an order banning the company’s vaping products from the market. The FDA denied two Freedom of Information Act requests from Juul for the “scientific disciplinary reviews” used to reject marketing authorization for Juul’s products, the company alleged Tuesday in a complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
LAW・
Appeals court rules DOJ can regain access to sensitive documents seized in Trump search
Washington — A federal appeals court on Wednesday granted a request from the Justice Department to allow its investigators to regain access to the roughly 100 documents bearing classification markings that were seized by the FBI during its search at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. A three-judge panel...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Records Review Can Be Done in a Month in DOJ Plan (2)
Records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump ’s Florida home can be reviewed by a neutral third party at a rate of about 500 documents each business day, the US Justice Department said in a court filing, as the former president’s lawyers sought to put off a formal claim that he declassified them.
Montana says it will comply with court order requiring it to use less strict process for modifying birth certificates
Montana will comply with a court order requiring it to enforce a process that makes it easier for residents to change the sex designations on their birth certificates, the state's health department said Monday, abandoning a recent effort to impose stricter rules in the record-changing process.
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department’s bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration’s tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-Deutsche Bank Head’s Retaliation Loss Affirmed on Appeal
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ‘s win in a retaliation suit brought by a former director has been upheld by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Fired managing director Neil Abromavage failed to demonstrate the investment firm’s reasoning for his zero bonus and termination was pretextual for his cooperation in an investigation concerning a coworker’s racially-charged comments, the New York-based appellate court said on Wednesday, affirming a district court decision granting Deutsche Bank summary judgment on his federal and state retaliation claims.
LAW・
