bloomberglaw.com

Trump Asks Appeals Court to Keep Classified Files From DOJ (1)

Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to uphold an order that temporarily bars Justice Department investigators from using about 100 documents with classified markings in a criminal probe of the former president. The records -- some bearing top secret markings -- should remain off limits to investigators while a...
bloomberglaw.com

Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)

The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
Reuters

Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
The Verge

Texas has teed up a Supreme Court fight for the future of the internet

Late last week, a US court effectively declared social media moderation illegal in Texas. The ruling doesn’t change anything for now. But it just set the stage for a Supreme Court decision that could transform the internet. And with that context... it’s remarkably bad. The case I’m talking...
bloomberglaw.com

Easement Tax Break Emerges in Trump Fraud Case Brought by NY AG

Inflated appraisals helped Trump get bigger tax breaks, according to NY lawsuit. One of the pillars of the multibillion-dollar fraud lawsuit unveiled Wednesday against Donald Trump focused on a fairly common tax break that New York officials said lowered his tax bills by millions: conservation easements. Such easements involve donating...
bloomberglaw.com

Exxon Seeks Rehearing in $1.5 Billion Refund Dispute

ExxonMobil Corp. is asking an appeals court to rehear its claim to a $1.5 billion tax refund from the IRS for overseas oil and gas ventures because the court’s earlier ruling conflicts with established precedent. The oil and gas giant filed a petition for rehearing en banc at the...
bloomberglaw.com

Juul Sues FDA for Documents Related to Vape Product Denial Order (1)

Juul Labs Inc. is suing the Food and Drug Administration to obtain documents related to an order banning the company’s vaping products from the market. The FDA denied two Freedom of Information Act requests from Juul for the “scientific disciplinary reviews” used to reject marketing authorization for Juul’s products, the company alleged Tuesday in a complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Records Review Can Be Done in a Month in DOJ Plan (2)

Records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump ’s Florida home can be reviewed by a neutral third party at a rate of about 500 documents each business day, the US Justice Department said in a court filing, as the former president’s lawyers sought to put off a formal claim that he declassified them.
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Deutsche Bank Head’s Retaliation Loss Affirmed on Appeal

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ‘s win in a retaliation suit brought by a former director has been upheld by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Fired managing director Neil Abromavage failed to demonstrate the investment firm’s reasoning for his zero bonus and termination was pretextual for his cooperation in an investigation concerning a coworker’s racially-charged comments, the New York-based appellate court said on Wednesday, affirming a district court decision granting Deutsche Bank summary judgment on his federal and state retaliation claims.
