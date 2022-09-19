Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ‘s win in a retaliation suit brought by a former director has been upheld by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Fired managing director Neil Abromavage failed to demonstrate the investment firm’s reasoning for his zero bonus and termination was pretextual for his cooperation in an investigation concerning a coworker’s racially-charged comments, the New York-based appellate court said on Wednesday, affirming a district court decision granting Deutsche Bank summary judgment on his federal and state retaliation claims.

LAW ・ 9 HOURS AGO