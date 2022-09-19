Read full article on original website
KYTV
Fact Finders: New tax on 401k plans?
Springfield's mayor welcomes bull ahead of inaugural event at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. The Professional Bull Riders will take center stage this weekend at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson. Springfield Mayor Ken McClure welcomed a bull in downtown Springfield to celebrate.
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
KYTV
On Your Side: Free legal help for veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a phrase you don’t hear too often. Free legal help for veterans. This is for end-of-life plans. It’s a chance for veterans and their spouses to get things in order. It happens on October 25, for a few hours. Scotty Allen with...
KYTV
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
KYTV
Nixa has 11 residents seeking to fill two vacant city council positions
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday night (September 19), 11 Nixa residents who applied for the city’s two vacant city council spots were invited to speak to the remaining council members about why they wanted to join them. Following Monday, September 26, the council will vote on who those...
KYTV
Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curb crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department says three cameras near Scenic and Walnut have already curbed crime in the area. The area has seen a lot of crime this year, from shootings to a homicide near the intersection in August. The new cameras are made up of five with a bright flashing blue light that stays on through the night. The cameras record 24/7 and are designed to be seen to discourage crime.
KYTV
City of Nixa, Mo. looking to fill 2 city council positions
Raising awareness for deer near roadways ahead of mating season peak. Taney County, Mo. Health Department hosting free car seat check event Tuesday morning. Here’s how to remove suntan lotion from your fabrics.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
KYTV
The Kitchen has new home and an emphasis on finding homes for the homeless
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was 1983 when Sister Lorraine Biebel began serving meals to the hungry in Springfield. So now, when many people think of The Kitchen, the non-profit organization she founded, they probably remember the soup kitchen feeding the homeless population on Commercial Street and the congregate housing The Kitchen offered at the Missouri Hotel.
KYTV
Deputies arrest man for carjacking incident in Camden County
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
KYTV
Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners living near John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa say they are trapped in their homes daily because of traffic. “I feel very trapped, and some of my neighbors say they feel like they’re in prison,” said Sheila Tollen, who lives near John Thomas.
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
KYTV
Moms and Money: Sunshine Valley Farm
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - On crisp Saturday mornings in September and October, Sunshine Valley Farm in Rogersville is quite busy. Carloads of people come for their Pick-Your-Own apple event. “Well, we started this farm about 30 years ago, in 1989,” said Jan Wooten, President of Sunshine Valley Farm. “We bought...
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
KYTV
CDC study finds mental health concerns are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
