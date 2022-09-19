ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Soldier reflects on final display of ‘ER’ uniform

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dfrqf_0i1ANOWA00

A soldier has described how she will wear the “ER” royal cypher for the last time when she participates in the Queen’s funeral procession.

Trooper Tilly Bishop, a trumpeter from The Life Guards regiment, which is part of the Household Cavalry, said that she laid flowers in Windsor with her family after the death of the Queen.

After visiting the Berkshire castle she said she had a “little bit of an emotional breakdown”.

And she said she sometimes stumbles on the new words to the national anthem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0yLb_0i1ANOWA00

Trooper Bishop, from Windsor, said she feels “honoured” to participate in the funeral but appreciates it will be the last moment to that her Trumpeter’s gold kit will be branded with the “ER” royal cypher, which stands for Elizabeth Regina.

A royal cypher is unique to each monarch and the new cypher will read CR – Charles Rex.

Trooper Bishop, who will be riding her grey horse Platinum, has previously ridden in the Queen’s Birthday Parade and Jubilee Pageant.

The 20-year-old will be wearing a gold coat and riding the only grey horse in the procession behind the royal cars.

The royal cars will be behind the gun carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETgNr_0i1ANOWA00

She said she was “incredibly nervous” about her role in the procession.

Trooper Bishop added: “So many of the parades that we do are celebration, and this is a totally different thing.

“We are celebrating the Queen’s life, but it is emotional.”

She added: “I’m also incredibly proud to be part of it.

“The Queen was such an amazing person that being part of something like this is just overwhelming.”

Trooper Bishop is normally stationed in Windsor and visited the castle with family to lay flowers at the weekend.

“I went up to Windsor castle with my family on Sunday and we went and put some flowers down and that’s when it hit me and I went home and had a little bit of an emotional breakdown.

“It’s hard to process really because she was such a massive part of our lives.

“Changing the National Anthem to ‘King’, it still hits me sometimes, and I keep saying the wrong thing, but we’ll get there. It’s amazing that we got to work for her.”

On the change of the royal cypher, she added: “It is on our gold coat, which is what I am wearing today – at the moment it says ER, but it will be changing to CR straight after the funeral.

“It’s really strange, for my whole career it has been ER and everything has been ER and so much of our uniform will be changing from the Queen’s crown to the King’s.”

She will be paying the Royal Salute as the mounted soldiers leave and enter Hyde Park Barracks.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Queen's head groom, 72, voices pride at taking the monarch's favourite horse to 'say goodbye for the last time' on Long Walk to Windsor - and says the animal had a 'sixth sense' that Her Majesty would not ride her anymore

Queen Elizabeth's groom Terry Pendry has revealed his pride and honour at taking the Her Majesty's favourite horse Emma to say a final farewell to her at Windsor Castle. In touching scenes beamed around the world, 24-year-old Emma stepped out to greet the Monarch for the last time, as the royal hearse arrived in Windsor yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Cypher#Pageant#Flowers#The Household Cavalry
Daily Mail

Guards who bore her aloft and were there to the last: Thousands of troops pulled off a remarkable display of pageantry to give Queen a fitting sendoff... with eight guardsmen recalled from Iraq to load casket into hearse

By delivering a masterclass in ceremonial duties yesterday, thousands of troops paid a most fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen. That was the verdict of leading military figures watching awestruck as the British and Commonwealth personnel pulled off a remarkable display of pageantry. All eyes, including an estimated television...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen's youngest grandchild James, Viscount Severn, 14, displays a maturity above his years as he joins his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and cousins to stand vigil at Westminster Hall

The Queen's grandson James Viscount Severn looked sombre as he stood vigil beside his grandmother's coffin this evening at Westminster Hall, displaying a maturity beyond his 14 years. Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived in Westminster just before 6pm, where they held a first-of-its-kind vigil to pay their respects to the late...
U.K.
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy