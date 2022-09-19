ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account and the internet is in mourning

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

It’s the end of an era. One of the constants in UK society has gone, and people are taking to social media to share their thoughts on an historic event.

No, we’re not talking about the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we’re talking about Nadine Dorries deleting her Twitter account.

The former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has provided some of the most unintentionally funny content of recent times with her social media posts.

However, it’s looking like a thing of the past after she removed all traces of her account.

People have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment after all of Dorries' posts were removed – and one of the most entertaining accounts in politics was suddenly gone.

She's never been far from the headlines over the past few years. While her TikTok videos rapping about the online safety bill and her car crash interviews discussing how Channel 4 is funded will live in the memory, her Twitter page always had something to offer.

Some have speculated that Dorries has deleted her account in order to reduce the chance of scrutiny as her alleged nomination to the House of Lords goes ahead.

James O’Brien wrote: “Not to rain on the parade, but it's possible that Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account in order to prevent the House of Lords Appointment Committee from scrutinising the unhinged bile she routinely posted.”

Another joked: “We can’t out rule Nadine Dorries deleting her account by mistake.”










Thankfully, another user posted a link to all of the tweets she deleted - just in case anyone wanted to look back and reminisce.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Indy100

Indy100

