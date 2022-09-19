Read full article on original website
Driver dies after truck overturns in Greenville Co., troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night. Highway Patrol said at around 8:15 p.m., a driver in a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over on Secondary 178.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. crash
One person died in a crash Wednesday in Greenville County.
Pedestrian killed in Greenwood Co. crash identified by coroner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a car in Greenwood County. According to troopers, the accident happened on September 15 at around 7:58 p.m. on Highway 10 near Wells Road. Troopers say a person was hit...
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
Two dead following crash on I-85
The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
South Carolina couple arrested after 4-month-old dies
The Richland County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Richland Co. couple after the death of a 4-month-old.
wspa.com
Missing woman found shot to death in Laurens Co., man charged with murder
Missing woman found shot to death in Laurens Co., …. Inflation impacts Upstate non-profit food pantries. Pacolet Police officer charged with misconduct in …. Union Co. deputies searching for woman wanted for …. Union Co. Sheriff’s Office donates patrol car to …. SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule...
Centre Daily
‘One-of-a-kind.’ 9-year-old, grandpa die when car veers off interstate, SC officials say
A “one-of-a-kind” 9-year-old and his grandfather died after a car veered off a South Carolina interstate, officials said. The car went up an embankment and hit a patch of trees in the fatal crash along I-85 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the S.C. Highway Patrol told WHNS. The single-car...
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.
WIS-TV
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham who died on Sept. 15. Durham was found dead inside a bathroom at the Belk Store in the Columbiana Mall on Sept. 19 by a co-worker. Fisher said Durham died of natural...
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Body found during investigation into missing couple from Laurens County, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, Snow said. According to Snow, deputies went to the...
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash that left high school student injured in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate highway Tuesday that killed an adult left a high school student injured, officials said. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday. 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg …. First Tee Series: Evan and Julia Conroy. Health benefits of walking. Let’s Eat at Reubens Food Sports and Spirits in Powdersville. Chat 9-21 Let’s...
Nightly lane closures along White Horse Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – MetroConnects announced Thursday that the Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict will be performing sewer maintenance along White Horse Road. The maintenance will begin Monday, September 26, at the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive. MetroConnects said the work will be completed during the evenings, Sunday through Wednesday,...
Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother. According to...
