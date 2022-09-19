ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norris, SC

Norris, SC
Pickens County, SC
Sumter, SC
Pickens County, SC
Sumter, SC
Pickens County, SC
106.3 WORD

Two dead following crash on I-85

The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Missing woman found shot to death in Laurens Co., man charged with murder

Missing woman found shot to death in Laurens Co., …. Inflation impacts Upstate non-profit food pantries. Pacolet Police officer charged with misconduct in …. Union Co. deputies searching for woman wanted for …. Union Co. Sheriff's Office donates patrol car to …. SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim's...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
SENECA, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday. 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg …. First Tee Series: Evan and Julia Conroy. Health benefits of walking. Let's Eat at Reubens Food Sports and Spirits in Powdersville. Chat 9-21 Let's...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Nightly lane closures along White Horse Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – MetroConnects announced Thursday that the Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict will be performing sewer maintenance along White Horse Road. The maintenance will begin Monday, September 26, at the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive. MetroConnects said the work will be completed during the evenings, Sunday through Wednesday,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

