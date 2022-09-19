Penn State hopes to soon ask for a significant increase in state funding after receiving little additional help from lawmakers in Harrisburg in recent years. On Thursday, the Board of Trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning adopted a funding proposal that would sharply increase the university’s general support appropriation. Penn State would ask for a $115.2 million boost to its general support appropriation — a 47.6% increase over 2022-23 — that would bring that state funding pool to $357.3 million for the 2023-24 academic year. Increased funding would help Penn State manage in-state tuition costs, retain faculty and staff and preserve university assets, according to Thursday’s committee meeting.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO